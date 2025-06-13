General Hospital spoilers week of June 16-20

There's lots of drama coming up in Port Charles. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 16-20.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 16

"Jason is a thorn in Drew’s side. Carly shows her appreciation to Brennan. Lulu offers an apology. Tracy meets with Martin. Gio is troubled by what he overhears."

Tuesday, June 17

"Sasha is alarmed. Curtis makes Michael an offer. Emma gets the upper hand. Josslyn pitches an idea to Vaughn. Lulu is pleasantly surprised."

Wednesday, June 18

"Elizabeth makes a revelation. Willow faces a major decision. Michael and Sasha have a frank talk. Trina and Kai get big news. Curtis rebuffs Portia."

Thursday, June 19

"Sonny wants answers from Sidwell. Lulu and Isaiah meet for drinks. Michael catches up with Jason. Jordan opens up to Anna. Marco is conflicted."

Friday, June 20

"Emma and Gio have a memorable encounter. Ava offers counsel to Nina. Kristina warns Michael. Willow makes an announcement. Tracy feels cornered."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of June 9, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 9: "Lucky says good-bye to Lulu. Drew stoops to a new low. Kristina is struck by inspiration. Cody makes a proposal to Carly. Elizabeth opens up to Lucas."

Tuesday, June 10: "Willow holds her ground. Laura has a happy reunion. Isaiah receives a generous offer. Trina opens up to Ava. Tracy delivers words of caution."

Wednesday, June 11: "Michael’s news shocks Carly, Sonny and Jason. Trina and Kai put their heads together. Isaiah picks up on Portia’s distress. Nina is on the warpath. Felicia accepts a new mission."

Thursday, June 12: "Shockwaves rip through the courtroom at Michael and Willow’s hearing. Elizabeth tends to a patient. Ric makes an admission. Ava issues an invitation. Alexis swallows her panic."

Friday, June 13: "Tracy challenges Alexis. Maxie tries to play peacemaker. The tension between Chase and Dante grows. Anna reflects on her past. Marco is taken aback."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.