The Young and the Restless spoilers week of June 16-20

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 16-20.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 16 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 16

"Victor reveals details about Dumas, Chelsea makes a confession, and Nate puts Holden on notice."

Tuesday, June 17

"Victor helps Nikki make the best of a bad situation, Phyllis makes herself at home, and Billy puts his plan in motion."

Wednesday, June 18

"Danny counsels Daniel, Adam and Chelsea mix business with pleasure, and Tessa loses patience with Mariah."

Thursday, June 19

"Jack has second thoughts about meeting Dumas, Lily arrives at the party looking for answers, and Kyle falls into a trap."

Friday, June 20

"Aristotle Dumas reveals himself to his guests, and Amanda’s real connection to him is exposed."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 9 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 9: "Phyllis celebrates a win, Mariah experiences déjà vu’, and Sharon makes a promise to Nick."

Tuesday, June 10: "Victor encourages Audra to play dirty, Damian and Holden’s friendship is tested, and Jack and Diane agree to meet Dumas."

Wednesday, June 11: "Victor gives Adam an ultimatum, Chelsea seeks Nikki’s advice, and Sally does damage control for Billy."

Thursday, June 12: "Victor drives a hard bargain with Chelsea, Kyle receives Claire’s blessing, and Audra keeps a secret from Nate."

Friday, June 13: "Devon protects his family’s legacy, Christine and Danny return home, and Tessa stands her ground with Phyllis."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.