How to watch Oscars 2026: stream 98th Academy Awards for free

The biggest night in movies is here as all the glitz and glamour of The Oscars arrives. The ceremony will stream live around the world on Sunday, March 15, with options to stream for FREE on ITVX in the UK and 7Plus in Australia (Monday). Don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch the 98th Academy Awards from anywhere with a VPN.

After a stellar debut last year, Conan O’Brien returns to host, accompanied by a plethora of A-list presenters and the dulcet tones of Matt Berry on announcing duties. Also look out for live musical performances from the casts of K-Pop Demon Hunters and Sinners as well as multi-platinum selling artist Josh Groban.

On to the awards themselves — Sinners leads the pack with 16 nominations including Best Picture as well as nods for acting, directing and more. Also up for Best Picture are Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, Brad Pitt vehicle F1, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein adaptation, Shakespeare biopic Hamnet, table tennis flick Marty Supreme, black comedy Bugonia, Norwegian drama Sentimental Value and historical piece Train Dreams.

Ready to roll out the red carpet and celebrate the year’s biggest films? Here's how to watch the 98th Academy Awards from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below, including the full nominations across all the main categories.

How to watch The Oscars 2026 online in the UK for free

The 98th Academy Awards will once again go out on ITV in the UK, with coverage starting at 10.15pm GMT on Sunday, March 15 before the main event kicks off at 11pm. The show will also be available to stream for free on the network's streaming platform ITVX. If staying up that late on a school night isn't for you, you can catch an extended highlights show on ITV the following day at 10.45pm. ITV and ITVX are free to watch. If you're trying to access ITVX while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch from anywhere.

How to watch The Oscars 2026 online in the US

Film fans in the US can watch the 98th Academy Awards on ABC. The ceremony begins at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday, March 15 with Red Carpet coverage going out before the show.

Those looking to watch online could access ABC via a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, or catch the awards on Hulu.

Hulu plans start from $11.99 after a generous 30-day FREE TRIAL although there's plenty of savings to be had if you opt for one of the Disney bundle options.

Brits visiting the States will need a VPN to watch their usual free stream of The Oscars. We've got all the details you need for that below.

How to watch The Oscars 2026 online in Australia for free

Oscars Red Carpet coverage starts at 9.15am AEDT on Monday, March 16 on Channel 7 in Australia, with the 98th Academy Awards beginning at 10am.

Aussies can also stream the show on the network's FREE streaming service 7Plus.

Australian viewers travelling abroad and looking to watch their Oscars free stream will want to purchase a VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.

How to watch The Oscars 2026 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch the 98th Academy Awards on the ITVX streaming service by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the no. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK for ITVX

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

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98th Academy Awards Main Category Nominees

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Directing

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another