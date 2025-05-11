BAFTA Television Awards are tonight, hosted by Alan Cumming—here's how to tune in on TV and online

The biggest night in British television if officially here, but even if you live on the other side of the pond (i.e. America), you'll still be able to tune into the BAFTA TV Awards 2025. Hosted by The Traitors' Alan Cumming, the ceremony will be broadcast from the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, May 11, but Yanks stateside will also have the opportunity to stream the glamorous proceedings in local time this evening.

This year’s ceremony will feature nominees from some of TV's most high-profile and acclaimed shows, including Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses, Shōgun, Say Nothing, Mr Loverman, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, Rivals, Big Mood and more. Along with those starry appearances, the awards show will also include two exclusive music performances from Jessie J and Tom Grennan, as well as award-winning concert violinist Esther Abrami for the In Memoriam tribute.

Here's everything you need to know to tune into the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 tonight, both on television and online.

How to watch the BAFTA TV Awards in the US

America-based TV fans—along with those in Canada, Australia and the Nordics—can watch an edited version of the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards ceremony on BritBox beginning at 2pm Eastern Time.

How to watch the BAFTA TV Awards in the UK

In its native UK, the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards will be broadcast on iPlayer and BBC One beginning at 7pm British Summer Time. Note that the BAFTAs are not broadcast or streamed live, meaning that the aired ceremony will be an edited one.

Who is nominated at the BAFTA TV Awards 2025?

The 2025 BAFTA TV Awards nominees recognize homegrown series like Sherwood and Mr Bates vs the Post Office along with international hits such as America's True Detective: Night Country and Ireland's Say Nothing. Check out the full nominees list below:

Drama series

Blue Lights (BBC One)

Sherwood (BBC One)

Supacell (Netflix)

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC One)

Limited drama

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Lost Boys and Fairies (BBC One)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV1)

One Day (Netflix)

International

After The Party (Channel 4)

Colin From Accounts (BBC Two)

Say Nothing (Disney+)

Shogun (Disney+)

True Detective: Night Country (Sky Atlantic)

You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack, Netflix

Leading actress

Anna Maxwell Martin, Until I Kill You (ITV1)

Billie Piper, Scoop (Netflix)

Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing (Disney+)

Marisa Abela, Industry (BBC One)

Monia Dolan, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office (ITV1)

Sharon D Clarke, Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Leading actor

David Tennant, Rivals (Disney+)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Lennie James, Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Martin Freeman, The Responder (BBC One)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Toby Jones, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office (ITV1)

Female performance in a comedy

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

Kate O’Flynn, Everyone Else Burns Channel 4)

Lolly Adefope, The Franchise (Sky Comedy)

Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood (Channel 4)

Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey (BBC One)

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two)

Male performance in a comedy programme

Bilal Hasna, Extraordinary (Disney+)

Danny Dyer, Mr Big Stuff (Sky Comedy)

Dylan Thomas-Smith, G’wed (ITV2)

Nabhaan Rizwan, Kaos (Netflix)

Oliver Savell, Changing Ends (ITV1)

Phil Dunning, Smoggie Queens (BBC Three)

Supporting actor

Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Christopher Chung, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC One

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

McKinley Belcher III, Eric (Netflix)

Sonny Walker, The Gathering (Channel 4)

Supporting actress

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Katherine Parkinson, Rivals (Disney+)

Maxine Peake, Say Nothing (Disney+)

Monica Dolan, Sherwood (BBC One)

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Sue Johnston, Truelove (Channel)

Entertainment

The 1% Club (ITV1)

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Entertainment performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV1)

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC One)

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, Rob & Romesh Vs (Sky Max)

Stacey Solomon, Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)

Scripted comedy

Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two)

Brassic (Sky Max)

G’Wed (ITV1)

Ludwig (BBC One)

Specialist factual

Atomic People (BBC Two)

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)

Children of the Cult (ITV1)

Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle For Britain (Channel 4)

Reality

Dragons’ Den (BBC One)

The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4)

Love Is Blind (Channel 4)

The Traitors (BBC One)

Current affairs

Storyville: Life and Death in Gaza (BBC)

Maternity: Broken Trust (ITV1)

State of Rage (Channel 4)

Ukraine’s War: The Other Side (ITV1)

Shortform

Brown Brit (Channel 4)

Peaked (Channel 4)

Quiet Life (BBC Three)

Spud (BBC Three)

Factual entertainment

In Vogue: The 90s (Vogue Studios, Disney+)

Race Across The World (BBC One)

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour (BBC Two)

Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)

Factual series

American Nightmare (Netflix)

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour (BBC One)

The Push: Murder on the Cliff (Channel 4)

To Catch a Copper (Channel 4)

Live event coverage

D-Day 80: Tribute To The Fallen (BBC One)

Glastonbury 2024 (BBC Two)

Last Night of The Proms (BBC Two)

News coverage

BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya (Channel 4)

Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign (Channel 4)

Single documentary

Hell Jumper (BBC Two)

Tell Them You Love Me (Sky Documentaries)

Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods (BBC Two)

Undercover: Exposing The Far Right (Channel 4)

Soap

Casualty (BBC One)

Coronation Street (ITV1)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Sport

Euro 2024 (BBC Sport)

Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC Sport)

Wimbledon (BBC Sport)

Daytime

Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure (BBC Two)

Loose Women (ITV1)

Morning Live (BBC One)

Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC Two)

Children’s non-scripted

BoosNoo! (Sky Kids)

FYI Investigates: Disability and Me (Sky Kids)

Operation Ouch! (CBBC)

Reu and Harper’s Wonder World (Channel 5)

Children’s scripted

CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe (CBeebies)

Horrible Histories (CBBC)

Ready Eddie Go! (Sky Kids)

Tweedy & Fluff (Channel 5)

P&O Cruises Memorable moment

Bridgerton: The carriage scene, where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope (Netflix)

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale: Smithy’s wedding, when Mick stands up (BBC One)

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office: Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline (ITV1)

Rivals: Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis (Disney+)

Strictly Come Dancing: Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone (BBC One)

Traitors: “Paul isn’t my son … but Ross is!” (BBC One)