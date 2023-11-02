Shōgun: release month, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Samurai series

Get ready to be transported back to Feudal Japan in Shōgun, based on the best-selling novel from James Clavell. The 10-episode limited series arriving in 2024 focuses on a civil war that would help define the 17th century in Japan. While the show hails from FX, it is going to be a global offering right away for anyone interested.

That should be pretty tantalizing, as FX has been behind some pretty great shows in recent years: Snowfall, Reservation Dogs, The Patient, Mayans M.C., The Old Man, Justified: City Primeval, The Americans, What We Do in the Shadows, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Bear. Can Shōgun reach the same kind of level as those shows?

We'll have to wait and see to find out, but in the meantime here is everything that you need to know about Shōgun.

Shōgun is premiering in February 2024, we just don’t know what exact day Shōgun is premiering that month.

However, Shōgun is going to be available to US and global audiences at the same time. The show is going to have a day-and-date global streaming launch, meaning it'll premiere on Hulu in the US, Star Plus in Latin America and Disney Plus in the UK and all other territories at the same time.

For US viewers not subscribed to Hulu, the FX cable channel is going to air new episodes once a week.

Shōgun cast

The big name in the Shōgun cast is Hiroyuki Sanada, who is playing Lord Yoshii Toranga (in addition to serving as a producer on the show). Sanada has leant his talent to many big time Hollywood productions, including The Last Samurai, Lost, The Wolverine, The Last Ship, West World, Mortal Kombat, Army of the Dead, Bullet Train and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Here is the rest of the case, including many highly decorated Japanese actors:

Cosmo Jarvis (Persuasion) as John Blackthorne

Anna Sawai (Pachinko) as Toda Mariko

Tadanobu Asano (Thor) as Kashigi Yabushige

Hiroto Kanai (Labyrinth of Cinema) as Kashigi Omi

Takehiro Hira (Gran Turismo) as Ishido Kazunari

Moeka Hoshi (Unsung Cinderella) as Usami Fuji

Tokuma Nishioka (Sedai Wars) as Toda Hiromatsu

Shinnosuke Abe (13 Assassins) as Toda Hirokatsu

Yuki Kura (Ichiko) as Yoshii Nagakado

Fumi Nikaido (Vivant) as Ochiba no Kata

Shōgun plot

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks handled the adaptation of James Clavell's best-selling novel, turning it into the 10-episode Shōgun series.

The series takes place in Japan in 1600, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. But when a ship maroons in a nearby fishing village, its pilot, John Blackthorne, has secrets that could tip things in Toranaga’s favor and hurt the influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. To communicate, they must rely on Toda Mariko, a translator and Christian noblewoman who is the last of a disgraced line. While serving Toranaga, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to her faith and her duty to her late father.

Shōgun trailer

Watch the epic Shōgun trailer to get a sense of what is to come in the limited series:

How to watch Shōgun

Shōgun is going to be available to watch on Hulu for US viewers, Disney Plus for UK and other international viewers and Star Plus for those in Latin America. You need a subscription to the appropriate service for you to stream Shōgun. All are available as standalone options, but US viewers can get access to Hulu through its live TV streaming option, Hulu with Live TV, or pair it with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus with the Disney Bundle.

US viewers who don’t want to sign up for a streaming service can also watch Shōgun on FX, which is available with most traditional cable subscriptions or on many live TV streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.