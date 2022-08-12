John Wick: Chapter 4 — release date, cast and everything we know about the Keanu Reeves movie

While many have tried, no one has been able to kill John Wick yet, but that doesn’t mean people won’t keep trying in John Wick: Chapter 4, the next installment of the Keanu Reeves-led action franchise.

What started off as a small action movie has become one of the most popular and acclaimed movies of Reeves’ career. Each movie has gone bigger: expanding the world of assassins that John Wick occupies and ratcheting the fight sequences to brand new levels. Fans are eager to see how Chapter 4 is going to do the same.

Here is everything that we know about John Wick: Chapter 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives exclusively in movie theaters on March 24, 2023, worldwide.

Though there were plans for it to come out in 2022, those behind the movie tried to break the news of a delay to their fans in a pretty cool way, announcing the release date in a short video featuring the pool of wire operators that handle all the assassin contracts in the movie’s universe:

Be seeing you. 3.24.23. pic.twitter.com/7r9KKjEhSCDecember 22, 2021 See more

The fourth entry in the John Wick franchise helps make March 2023 a particularly busy one, as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Creed III, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Scream 6 are all currently scheduled to premiere that month.

Who is in the John Wick: Chapter 4 cast?

Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick, aka Baba Yaga, the most feared assassin in the world. The role of John Wick has been a career revitalizing one for Reeves, not that the actor had stopped working, but it brought him back to the height (perhaps even exceeding it) that he had when movies like Speed and The Matrix trilogy were playing, a true A-list actor that can bring fans into the theater.

Also returning for another go around are John Wick veterans Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) as Bowery King, Lance Reddick (Bosch) as Charon and Ian McShane (Deadwood) as Winston. While Halle Berry has said that she is not appearing in John Wick: Chapter 4, the teaser trailer (available below) does feature a couple shots of Belgian Malinois, the dogs her character had in John Wick: Chapter 3, which raises some eyebrows.

New members of the John Wick universe include Bill Skarsgård (IT), Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train), pop star Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins (Day Shift), Natalia Tena (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix), Marko Zaror (Alita: Battle Angel), Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption) and Donnie Yen (Ip Man), who John Wick fans are probably most excited to see Keanu Reeves fight.

What is the John Wick: Chapter 4 plot?

An official plot for John Wick: Chapter 4 has not been shared at this point, but we can put some pieces together based on the last movie and what we’ve seen so far.

Quick recap, John Wick’s path for revenge began when his dog was killed by a gangster’s kid. That set off a chain of events that brought John back into the world of assassins and forced him to go against the power that sees over it all, the High Table. At the end of John Wick: Chapter 3, John is betrayed by Winston, who manages the Continental, and is left for dead. However, he’s taken in by the Bowery King and together they plan to keep going after the High Table.

Chapter 4 presumably sees this revenge plan put into action and John without one of his most powerful allies. Can he survive the full might of the High Table?

Is there a John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer?

A teaser trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 is available. In it, we see John Wick train, meet with who we can guess are some of the power players of the High Table and, of course, fight. However, a warning is given to John — "No one, not even you, can kill everyone." Watch the teaser below:

Who is the John Wick: Chapter 4 director?

Just as Keanu Reeves has led the John Wick franchise in front of the camera, Chad Stahelski has been responsible for it behind the camera and continues doing so as the director of John Wick: Chapter 4.

Prior to directing John Wick, Stahelski was a stuntman and stunt coordinator. This included being Reeves stunt double in The Matrix movies and working on other high-profile projects like V for Vendetta, Rambo, The Expendables, The Hunger Games and The Wolverine.

Stahelski is slated to expand beyond John Wick soon, with him attached to direct a Highlander remake and an adaptation of the video game Ghosts of Tsushima.