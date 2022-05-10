Scream 6: release date, cast and everything we know about the horror sequel

Who’s ready for another Scream movie? Yes, Scream, aka Scream (2022) or Scream 5, just came out in January, but since it quickly proved to be one of the early breakout 2022 movies with both audiences and critics (read What to Watch’s review right here) it should be little surprise that a sequel was quickly announced and fast-tracked. As a result, audiences are going to get Scream 6 a little more than a year after the most recent addition to the long-running horror franchise.

The first Scream came out in 1996, directed by Wes Craven and starring Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette and others. There were three sequels before this latest Scream — dubbed a "requel" (reboot/sequel) by its meta script —came out. Does that make Scream 6 a requel sequel? (Sorry.)

Anyway, here is everything we know so far about Scream 6. FYI, some SPOILERS ahead as we’ll have to mention a few details to the plot of Scream (2022).

Scream 6 has a theatrical release date of March 31, 2023. That puts the new movie out just a little more than 14 months after Scream (2022), which premiered in movie theaters on January 14, 2022.

Who is in the Scream 6 cast?

The survivors of Scream (2022) are set to return for another bout with Ghostface, as Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding are all set to reprise their roles, per Variety .

Barrera played the new main character, Sam, who was revealed to be the biological daughter of original Scream killer Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich); Ortega played Sam’s sister Tara (though she isn’t related to Billy). Brown and Gooding also have connections to the original movies, as their twin siblings, Mindy and Chad, are the niece and nephew of Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy).

These four are the only confirmed cast right now. There is no word if any of the original stars, like Neve Campbell or Courtney Cox, will appear as they did in Scream (2022) or if the new generation will fully take over.

Who is directing Scream 6?

After Wes Craven directed the first four Scream movies, Scream (2022) was directed by someone other than the legendary horror figure — Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet. The pair are going to return for Scream 6.

In addition, Scream (2022) writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are back to co-write the new movie.

What is the Scream 6 plot?

The next chapter in the Scream franchise is going to see Sam, Tara, Mindy and Chad leave Woodsboro in an attempt to start fresh. We all can guess how well that’s probably going to go, as you just can’t keep Ghostface down.

Is there a Scream 6 trailer?

No, we’re a ways away from a Scream 6 trailer. Cameras for Scream 6 aren’t expected to get rolling until early summer 2022, so best case for a trailer would probably be fall 2022.

How to watch Scream movies online

All five Scream movies are available to watch online. Here is where you can find them all:

Scream (1996), Scream 2 and Scream 3 are all currently available on Starz and the Starz premium channels on Hulu, Prime Video and The Roku Channel. It is also available for digital on-demand rental.

Scream 4 is only available for digital on-demand rental.

Scream (2022) is available to stream on Paramount Plus and rent on digital on-demand.