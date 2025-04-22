I Know What You Did Last Summer: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the horror remake

Jonah Hauer-King, Sarah Pidgeon, Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline and Tariq Withers in I Know What You Did Last Summer

Hopefully, nothing that you did last summer is going to come back and haunt you (literally) like the characters in the 2025 new movie I Know What You Did Last Summer. That’s right, the 90s horror movie franchise is back almost 30 years after the original, with a refresh that puts new characters at the center of the story, while bringing back some of the original stars.

We’ve seen this formula recently with the Scream franchise, with Scream (2022) and Scream VI being well received by critics and earning solid money at the box office. I Know What You Did Last Summer is hoping for a similar result, and not a repeat of the short-lived TV adaptation that premiered in 2021.

Before we find out which result comes true, here’s what you need to know about I Know What You Did Last Summer.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is going to be a potential 2025 summer blockbuster, as it premieres worldwide on July 18.

It’s one of a handful of horror movies for fans to enjoy during the summer months, along with Final Destination Bloodlines, Bring Her Back, 28 Years Later, Together and Weapons.

I Know What You Did Last Summer cast

A new cast of young stars are set to headline the I Know What You Did Last Summer cast. They include Madelyn Cline (Glass Onion), Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Tyriq Withers (HIM) and Sarah Pidgeon (The Friend).

They will be joined by two of the original movie’s stars, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt, reprising their roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson.

Also starring in I Know What You Did Last Summer are Billy Campbell (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Gabbriette Bechtel (Idiotka), Austin Nichols (The Six Triple Eight), Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Grotesquerie).

Image 1 of 2 Jennifer Love Hewitt in I Know What You Did last Summer (Image credit: Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures Entertainment) Freddie Prinze Jr. in I Know What You Did Last Summer (Image credit: Brook Rushton/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

I Know What You Did Last Summer plot

Here is the official synopsis for the I Know What You Did Last Summer refresh:

“When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the massacre of 1997 for help.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer trailer

Watch the trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer right here:

I Know What You Did Last Summer director

The director of I Know What You Did Last Summer is Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. While this is definitely Robinson’s biggest movie to date, her past directing credits include the Netflix original movies Do Revenge and Someone Great, both of which she wrote.

Robinson also has writing credits for the movies Unpregnant and Thor: Love and Thunder.

I Know What You Did Last Summer behind the scenes

This reboot of the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise is a production of Columbia Pictures and Original Film. The producer of the movie is Neal H. Moritz, who produced the original I Know What You Did Last Summer back in 1997.