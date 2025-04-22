I Know What You Did Last Summer: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the horror remake

By published

The 90s horror favorite gets a refresh, with a mix of new and original stars.

Jonah Hauer-King, Sarah Pidgeon, Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline and Tariq Withers in I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jonah Hauer-King, Sarah Pidgeon, Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline and Tariq Withers in I Know What You Did Last Summer (Image credit: Brook Rushton/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Hopefully, nothing that you did last summer is going to come back and haunt you (literally) like the characters in the 2025 new movie I Know What You Did Last Summer. That’s right, the 90s horror movie franchise is back almost 30 years after the original, with a refresh that puts new characters at the center of the story, while bringing back some of the original stars.

We’ve seen this formula recently with the Scream franchise, with Scream (2022) and Scream VI being well received by critics and earning solid money at the box office. I Know What You Did Last Summer is hoping for a similar result, and not a repeat of the short-lived TV adaptation that premiered in 2021.

Before we find out which result comes true, here’s what you need to know about I Know What You Did Last Summer.

I Know What You Did Last Summer release date

I Know What You Did Last Summer is going to be a potential 2025 summer blockbuster, as it premieres worldwide on July 18.

It’s one of a handful of horror movies for fans to enjoy during the summer months, along with Final Destination Bloodlines, Bring Her Back, 28 Years Later, Together and Weapons.

I Know What You Did Last Summer cast

A new cast of young stars are set to headline the I Know What You Did Last Summer cast. They include Madelyn Cline (Glass Onion), Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Tyriq Withers (HIM) and Sarah Pidgeon (The Friend).

They will be joined by two of the original movie’s stars, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt, reprising their roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson.

Also starring in I Know What You Did Last Summer are Billy Campbell (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Gabbriette Bechtel (Idiotka), Austin Nichols (The Six Triple Eight), Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Grotesquerie).

Image 1 of 2
Jennifer Love Hewitt in I Know What You Did last Summer
Jennifer Love Hewitt in I Know What You Did last Summer(Image credit: Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

I Know What You Did Last Summer plot

Here is the official synopsis for the I Know What You Did Last Summer refresh:

“When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the massacre of 1997 for help.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer trailer

Watch the trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer right here:

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube
Watch On

I Know What You Did Last Summer director

The director of I Know What You Did Last Summer is Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. While this is definitely Robinson’s biggest movie to date, her past directing credits include the Netflix original movies Do Revenge and Someone Great, both of which she wrote.

Robinson also has writing credits for the movies Unpregnant and Thor: Love and Thunder.

I Know What You Did Last Summer behind the scenes

This reboot of the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise is a production of Columbia Pictures and Original Film. The producer of the movie is Neal H. Moritz, who produced the original I Know What You Did Last Summer back in 1997.

Hook hand dripping blood against white backdrop for I Know What You Did Last Summer poster

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)
CATEGORIES
Michael Balderston
Michael Balderston
Assistant Managing Editor

Michael Balderston is What to Watch’s assistant managing editor and lead movie writer, covering movies coming to theaters, writing movie reviews and highlighting new and classic movies on streaming services; he also covers a range of TV shows, including those in the Taylor Sheridan universe, Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live and more, as well as the best ways to watch some major US sporting events.

Based outside of Washington, D.C., Michael's previous experience includes writing for Awards Circuit, TV Technology and The Wrap.

Michael’s favorite movie of all time is Casablanca, while his favorite TV show is Seinfeld. Some 2025 favorites include One of Them Days and Black Bag for movies, and The Pitt on TV. Follow on Letterboxd to keep up with what I'm watching.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

As Sinners takes the box office by storm, Netflix has this early Jack O'Connell movie to enjoy now that I adore

Weapons: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Josh Brolin horror movie

Carême: release date, plot, cast, trailer, interviews and everything we know about the French period drama
See more latest
Most Popular
Benjamin Voisin as legendary French chef Antonin Carême.
Carême: release date, plot, cast, trailer, interviews and everything we know about the French period drama
Return to Paradise season 2 filming shot with Detective Senior Constable Colin Cartwright (Lloyd Griffith), DI Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson) and Glenn Strong (Tai Hara)
Return to Paradise season 2: everything we know
Brian Malarkey in a promo image for Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out
Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out — release date, cast and everything we know about the cooking competition
young child running across a lawn at night
Weapons: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Josh Brolin horror movie
Martha Stewart, José Andrés in key art for Yes, Chef!
Yes, Chef: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Martha Stewart reality series
Edmonton Oilers&#039; Connor McDavid
How to watch the NHL playoffs on Max
Marlon Wayans making the shushing sign on a football field in HIM
HIM: release date, teaser, cast, plot and everything we know about the horror movie
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 key art featuring the cast
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 — release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the reality series
Emperor Penguins
Secrets of the Penguins: release date, episode guide and everything we know
Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito on Abbott Elementary
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the comedy series
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch