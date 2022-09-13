The Little Mermaid: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the live-action Disney film

In many ways, Disney’s The Little Mermaid has long been overdue for a live-action revamp. Considering the media empire has already brought to "life" the stories of Cinderella, Dumbo, The Lion King and most recently, Pinocchio, fans of Ariel and company have patiently waited to see the characters of this underwater world come to realization outside of the realm of animation. Finally in spring 2023, after being in development since 2016, The Little Mermaid makes its theatrical debut.

As fans everywhere get ready to relive their childhood, or perhaps embark on creating new family memories, we’ve got the information viewers will want to know in preparation for the magical event.

Here’s everything we know about Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

The live-action rendition of Disney’s The Little Mermaid premieres in theaters worldwide on May 26, 2023. As we get closer to the release date, you can check sites like Fandango (opens in new tab) to see where the film may be playing near you and if there are any early showings.

For those looking to jump back in the waters with the likes of Sebastian and Flounder right now, Disney’s animated The Little Mermaid is available to stream on Disney Plus.

What is The Little Mermaid about?

For those not quite as familiar with the classic story, Disney describes The Little Mermaid plot as the following:

"The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and while visiting the surface falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life — and her father’s crown — in jeopardy."

Who is in The Little Mermaid cast?

The Little Mermaid cast is certainly not short on talent. Not only are Oscar-winning Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos) and Tony-winning Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer) starring in the film, but so is the incomparable and hilarious actress Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids, Nine Perfect Strangers).

Playing everyone’s favorite mermaid Ariel is none other than Halle Bailey. While Halle’s breakout acting role has been starring as Sky Forster in the sitcom Grown-ish, Bailey’s most notable accomplishments come from her time in the music industry. She and her sister Chloe signed with Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment company as the duo Chloe x Halle in 2015 and since then the group has gone on to earn four Grammy nominations.

Recently Halle opened up about starring in The Little Mermaid, specifically about singing the movie’s iconic song "Part of Your World," at Disney’s D23 Expo. As reported in Deadline (opens in new tab), she stated:

"I’m sure all of you in here can relate to Ariel and how special she is to all of us. Being a little girl swimming in the pool, imagining I was a mermaid, I never imagined that would come to life [like this]. … The three days filming ‘Part of Your World’ was the most beautiful experience of my life — feeling all the feelings she feels, her passion, discomfort, everything she’s experiencing. It was so exciting for me to play those emotions and to have Rob directing me and being such a moving force on this film was really an honor."

Check out the full list of the major cast members and the characters they play below.

Halle Bailey as Ariel

Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian

Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder

Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

Art Malik as Sir Grimsby

Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

The Little Mermaid trailer

While there has not yet been an official full-length trailer released for the film, at Disney’s D23 Expo, an official teaser was debuted. In the brief clip, you’ll hear the angelic voice of Halle Bailey singing, which has garnered rave reviews thus far. Take a look.

The Little Mermaid director

Emmy-winner and Oscar-nominee Rob Marshall directed the live-action film. He’s previously directed Mary Poppins Returns, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Into the Woods, which all happen to be successful Disney films. It stands to reason that the entertainment giant should prepare to have another hit on its hands with Marshall at the helm.