Pinocchio — cast, plot and everything we know about the live-action remake
By Grace Morris published
The Pinocchio live-action retells the beloved story of the wooden puppet who goes on an exciting adventure to become a real boy.
The classic and much-loved Disney tale Pinocchio is getting a live-action remake for Disney Plus after first being released in 1940, which tells the story of a wooden puppet who goes on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.
Pinocchio is joining a number of already made live-action Disney adaptations including, Mulan, Aladdin, Dumbo and more.
Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) is directing the iconic puppet remake, which he wrote with Chris Weitz, who also penned the screenplay for the 2015 live-action remake of Cinderella.
A star-studded cast is set to appear in the retelling, including Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the woodcarver who creates Pinocchio and treats him as if he was his own son, alongside other big names such as Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Cynthia Erivo.
Here’s everything we know about Pinocchio...
Pinocchio release date
Pinocchio will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus this September. A specific date has not yet been confirmed.
Pinocchio cast
Some famous faces will appear in the upcoming remake including: Tom Hanks (Cast Away) as Geppetto, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor) who voices Pinocchio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt (500 Days of Summer) as Jiminy Cricket who serves as Pinocchio’s guide and 'conscience,' Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) as Blue Fairy and Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu) as 'Honest' John.
There is also a new character joining the story, Sofia the Seagull, who will be played by Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), while Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast) plays The Coachman.
Pinocchio plot
The movie will have a combination of live-action and heavy visual effects to help retell the story of Pinocchio.
Although an official synopsis for the movie is yet to be announced, we can imagine that it will follow closely to the original story, which sees Geppetto fall asleep after making a wish on a falling star that Pinocchio will come to life. During the night, the Blue Fairy grants Geppetto’s wish, and he’s delighted to discover that Pinocchio is no longer a puppet and sends him on his first day of school. But, he's soon led astray on a chaotic adventure by con-artist fox Honest John.
Is there a trailer?
There’s currently no trailer out for this film, but we will update this page as soon as one is released.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
