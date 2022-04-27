Pinocchio — cast, plot and everything we know about the live-action remake

The classic and much-loved Disney tale Pinocchio is getting a live-action remake for Disney Plus after first being released in 1940, which tells the story of a wooden puppet who goes on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

Pinocchio is joining a number of already made live-action Disney adaptations including, Mulan, Aladdin, Dumbo and more.

Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) is directing the iconic puppet remake, which he wrote with Chris Weitz, who also penned the screenplay for the 2015 live-action remake of Cinderella.

A star-studded cast is set to appear in the retelling, including Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the woodcarver who creates Pinocchio and treats him as if he was his own son, alongside other big names such as Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Cynthia Erivo.

Here’s everything we know about Pinocchio...

Pinocchio will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus this September. A specific date has not yet been confirmed.

Pinocchio cast

Some famous faces will appear in the upcoming remake including: Tom Hanks (Cast Away) as Geppetto, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor) who voices Pinocchio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt (500 Days of Summer) as Jiminy Cricket who serves as Pinocchio’s guide and 'conscience,' Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) as Blue Fairy and Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu) as 'Honest' John.

There is also a new character joining the story, Sofia the Seagull, who will be played by Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), while Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast) plays The Coachman.

This live action movie will be a remake of the original Disney Pinocchio film. (Image credit: Disney )

Pinocchio plot

The movie will have a combination of live-action and heavy visual effects to help retell the story of Pinocchio.

Although an official synopsis for the movie is yet to be announced, we can imagine that it will follow closely to the original story, which sees Geppetto fall asleep after making a wish on a falling star that Pinocchio will come to life. During the night, the Blue Fairy grants Geppetto’s wish, and he’s delighted to discover that Pinocchio is no longer a puppet and sends him on his first day of school. But, he's soon led astray on a chaotic adventure by con-artist fox Honest John.

Is there a trailer?

There’s currently no trailer out for this film, but we will update this page as soon as one is released.