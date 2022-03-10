Disney reveals first look at Tom Hanks in Pinocchio remake

Disney Plus has revealed a brand new sneak peek of Pinocchio, the new live-action remake coming to screens this year.

The new adaptation of the Disney classic is set to debut exclusively on Disney+ in September 2022 and sees Tom perfectly cast in the role of Geppetto, the woodcarver who creates a wooden puppet called Pinocchio and treats him as if he was his own son.

The new movie also sees Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy.

The latest retelling of Pinocchio will be a combination of live-action and heavy visual effects and will see Fora and Ulysses star Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voicing the title character Pinocchio.

Disney+ has revealed a first look at Tom Hanks as Geppetto. (Image credit: Disney)

Also in the cast is Keegan-Micahel Key, who will voice the character, Honest John, Lorraine Bracco will voice a brand new character to the Pinocchio story called Sofia the Seagull, while Luke Evans will play The Coachman.

Robert Zemeckis is directing the new film, which he wrote with Chris Weitz, who previously wrote the screenplay for Disney's 2015 live-action Cinderella remake.

This isn't the first time that Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks have worked together as they previously collaborated on Forrest Gump and The Polar Express.

Pinocchio is a classic Disney tale, first made in 1940, which follows the story of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

Pinocchio's creator, Geppetto, falls asleep after making a wish on a falling star that Pinocchio will come to life. During the night, the Blue Fairy grants Geppetto's wish, and the next day Geppetto wakes to find Pinocchio is no longer a puppet and sends him on his first day of school.

The Disney Plus adaptation of Pinocchio is one of two set for release this year.

The second version of the classic is a stop-motion animated version from directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, which is due for release by Netflix in December.