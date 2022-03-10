Disney reveals first look at Tom Hanks in Pinocchio remake
By Claire Crick published
Pinocchio on Disney Plus will see Hollywood legend Tom Hanks play woodcarver Geppetto.
Disney Plus has revealed a brand new sneak peek of Pinocchio, the new live-action remake coming to screens this year.
The new adaptation of the Disney classic is set to debut exclusively on Disney+ in September 2022 and sees Tom perfectly cast in the role of Geppetto, the woodcarver who creates a wooden puppet called Pinocchio and treats him as if he was his own son.
The new movie also sees Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy.
The latest retelling of Pinocchio will be a combination of live-action and heavy visual effects and will see Fora and Ulysses star Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voicing the title character Pinocchio.
Also in the cast is Keegan-Micahel Key, who will voice the character, Honest John, Lorraine Bracco will voice a brand new character to the Pinocchio story called Sofia the Seagull, while Luke Evans will play The Coachman.
Robert Zemeckis is directing the new film, which he wrote with Chris Weitz, who previously wrote the screenplay for Disney's 2015 live-action Cinderella remake.
This isn't the first time that Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks have worked together as they previously collaborated on Forrest Gump and The Polar Express.
Pinocchio is a classic Disney tale, first made in 1940, which follows the story of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.
Pinocchio's creator, Geppetto, falls asleep after making a wish on a falling star that Pinocchio will come to life. During the night, the Blue Fairy grants Geppetto's wish, and the next day Geppetto wakes to find Pinocchio is no longer a puppet and sends him on his first day of school.
The Disney Plus adaptation of Pinocchio is one of two set for release this year.
The second version of the classic is a stop-motion animated version from directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, which is due for release by Netflix in December.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
