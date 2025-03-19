Elio: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Pixar movie

Pixar’s 2025 new movie takes audiences to outer space.

Elio sitting on a roof in Elio
Elio sitting on a roof in Elio (Image credit: Pixar)

Another Pixar movie is coming to the big screen this year, as the heralded animation studio has Elio as its 2025 new movie, a space adventure with, as usual, a star-studded voice cast.

Thirty years ago Pixar made history with the first fully computer animated feature-length movie, Toy Story. To this day the studio remains among the pinnacle of animation in Hollywood. In that time the studio has made countless animation classics and box office hits, including 2024’s Inside Out 2. Elio will look to add to that legacy.

Find everything you need to know about Elio directly below.

Elio release date

Pixar will once again be a part of the summer blockbuster season, as Elio premieres on June 20 exclusively in US and UK movie theaters.

It’s one of a couple kid-centric movies coming out in June, as the live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake premieres a week earlier on June 13.

Elio cast

Pixar has put together an impressive voice cast of familiar actors, including recent Oscar-winner Zoe Saldana, who voices Aunt Olga. She’s joined by Pixar alum Brad Garrett (Finding Nemo, Ratatouille) as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson (Bridge Jones: Mad About the Boy) as OOOOO.

There are also a couple of young rising stars providing the key voices of Elio and the alien Glordon. First is Yonas Kibreab (Sweet Tooth) as Elio and Remy Edgerly (Sing 2) as Glordon.

Elio plot

Here is the official synopsis for Elio:

“For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers — in Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film Elio, the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.”

Elio was written by Adrian Molina, who previously wrote the Pixar hit Coco.

Elio trailer

Watch the trailer for Elio right here:

Elio | Official Trailer - YouTube Elio | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Elio directors

In addition to writing the screenplay, Adrian Molina is one of the co-directors of Elio, along with Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi. Molina was a co-director on Coco, while Shi was the director of Pixar’s Turning Red. This is the first Pixar movie that Sharafian is co-directing, though she earned an Oscar nomination for the short film Burrow and previously worked on Coco and Turning Red as part of the art department.

Elio behind the scenes

Elio is produced by Mary Alice Drumm, with Pete Docter on board as an executive producer.

