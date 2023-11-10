Inside Out 2: cast, first look, trailer and everything we know

Inside Out 2 is the anticipated sequel to Pixar's heartwarming movie, where we'll once again follow Riley and all the emotions that live inside her mind and react to the world around her.

The first movie is widely regarded as a tearjerker where young Riley and her emotions Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness help her to navigate a move to a new city, house and school, with mixed results.

This time, Riley is a teenager and has a brand new emotion to deal with, with the synopsis teasing "she might not be alone" so there's plenty more drama going on inside her mind.

The sequel was first announced at the D23 Expo Studio Showcase, where it was revealed it would be directed by Kelsey Mann and is set for a release next summer.

Here's everything we know about Inside Out 2 so far...

Inside Out 2 will arrive in cinemas worldwide in Summer 2024, although we don't have a confirmed date just yet.

It is expected to be available on Disney Plus at some point too, so we'll keep you updated about when it will be available to watch.

Inside Out 2 plot

The sequel "returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley", while headquarters is going through a sudden demolition to make room for new emotions. This proves to be especially challenging when the existing emotions meet Anxiety, an emotion they haven't dealt with before.

It is also looking like Anxiety isn't alone either, and we're expecting to see Riley dealing with even more combinations! We'll have to stay tuned to see who else is residing in there...

Inside Out 2 cast

Maya Hawke joins the cast as Anxiety. (Image credit: Disney Pixar)

Parks and Recreation icon Amy Poehler reprises her role as Joy, with The Office US's Phyllis Smith as Sadness and comedian Lewis Black as Anger.

Meanwhile, Tony Hale voices Fear, who was previously voiced by Barry star Bill Hader in the first movie. And Liza Lapira is Disgust, taking over from Mindy Kaling

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a teaser trailer for Inside Out 2 has arrived and it looks like it'll be an emotional one, so get your tissues at the ready!