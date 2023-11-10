Inside Out 2: cast, first look, trailer and everything we know
Inside Out 2 is the anticipated sequel to the emotionally-driven Pixar movie.
Inside Out 2 is the anticipated sequel to Pixar's heartwarming movie, where we'll once again follow Riley and all the emotions that live inside her mind and react to the world around her.
The first movie is widely regarded as a tearjerker where young Riley and her emotions Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness help her to navigate a move to a new city, house and school, with mixed results.
This time, Riley is a teenager and has a brand new emotion to deal with, with the synopsis teasing "she might not be alone" so there's plenty more drama going on inside her mind.
The sequel was first announced at the D23 Expo Studio Showcase, where it was revealed it would be directed by Kelsey Mann and is set for a release next summer.
Here's everything we know about Inside Out 2 so far...
Inside Out 2 release date
Inside Out 2 will arrive in cinemas worldwide in Summer 2024, although we don't have a confirmed date just yet.
It is expected to be available on Disney Plus at some point too, so we'll keep you updated about when it will be available to watch.
Inside Out 2 plot
The sequel "returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley", while headquarters is going through a sudden demolition to make room for new emotions. This proves to be especially challenging when the existing emotions meet Anxiety, an emotion they haven't dealt with before.
It is also looking like Anxiety isn't alone either, and we're expecting to see Riley dealing with even more combinations! We'll have to stay tuned to see who else is residing in there...
Inside Out 2 cast
Parks and Recreation icon Amy Poehler reprises her role as Joy, with The Office US's Phyllis Smith as Sadness and comedian Lewis Black as Anger.
Meanwhile, Tony Hale voices Fear, who was previously voiced by Barry star Bill Hader in the first movie. And Liza Lapira is Disgust, taking over from Mindy Kaling
Is there a trailer?
Yes, a teaser trailer for Inside Out 2 has arrived and it looks like it'll be an emotional one, so get your tissues at the ready!
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes, reviews and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story, Stranger Things and Black Mirror but she is also partial to a quiz show or a bit of Say Yes to the Dress!