Live-action remakes of animated movies have been a big trend this year, but one of the pillars of animation, Pixar, has a new movie — Elio — and we’ve got all the info you need to know on how to watch the animated family movie right now.

Pixar, which is celebrating the 30th anniversary since its first feature-length movie (Toy Story), has its 29th movie with Elio. The movie comes from some of the screenwriters of Soul, Luca and Turning Red, as well as co-directors on Coco and Turning Red. The buzz around Elio suggests that it’s another strong entry from the animation powerhouse.

Read on for everything on where, when and how to watch Elio.

How to watch Elio in movie theaters

Elio is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and in most movie theaters around the world.

To find out exactly when and where Elio is playing near you, check out Fandango. Available online as a website and as an app, Fandango has all of the locations where Elio is playing in your area and what showtimes are available. You can also purchase your Elio tickets ahead of time through Fandango.

Another option to not only get Elio showtime information but also potentially save some money on an Elio movie ticket is with movie theater subscriptions and memberships. Available through many US and UK movie theater chains, these programs offer moviegoers free, discounted and monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is Elio streaming?

No, Elio is not available to stream right now.

For the time being, Elio is enjoying its exclusive run in movie theaters, but when that comes to an end, we presume that the animated movie will first be made available to watch at home via digital on-demand platforms, where people can buy or rent the movie. After that, Elio will make its eventual streaming debut on Disney Plus, where all Pixar movies are streaming.

There are no details on Elio’s at-home plans at this time, but we’ll update this post when any new information about that becomes available.

What else to know about Elio

Here is the official synopsis for Elio:

“The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.”

The voice cast for Elio includes Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil and Shirley Henderson, with Yonas Kibreab voicing Elio and Remy Edgerly voicing his alien friend Glordon.

Elio’s co-directors are Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina, while the script was co-written by Julia Cho, Mark Hammer and Mike Jones.

As of publication, Elio has a “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get a preview of the movie by watching the Elio trailer directly below: