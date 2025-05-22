While Disney is primarily known for their princesses and fairy tales, 2002’s Lilo & Stitch has held a special place in many Disney fans’ hearts as it centered on the mischievous alien Stitch as he learns the true meaning of family. Disney hopes that will prove true again for a new generation with the live-action Lilo & Stitch, now playing.

The 2025 new movie continues the trend of Disney live-action remakes (one we saw earlier in 2025 with Snow White), but early buzz has Lilo & Stitch among the top-end of these entries from the mega studio. And amid the slate of summer blockbuster movies, Lilo & Stitch is one that will hopefully satisfy the kiddos for a couple of hours.

Find out everything you need to know about how to watch Lilo & Stitch directly below.

How to watch Lilo & Stitch in movie theaters

Lilo & Stitch is now playing in movie theaters in the US, UK and worldwide. That is the only place that you can watch Lilo & Stitch, as it currently is enjoying an exclusive run on the big screen.

To find out exactly where Lilo & Stitch is playing in your area, you can visit Fandango, available online and as an app, where you’ll see all of the theaters in your area showing the movie, what showtimes are available and, if you want, allows you to buy Lilo & Stitch tickets directly on the site ahead of going to the theater.

Another option, especially if you have a particular movie theater that you like to visit, are movie theater subscription and membership programs. In addition to showing all of the available locations and showtimes for a movie, these programs (offered by a range of US and UK movie theater chains) allow you to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is Lilo & Stitch streaming?

No, you cannot stream Lilo & Stitch at this time. If you want to watch it you have to go see it in movie theaters.

As for when that might change, we don’t have any concrete information on that yet. But what we can assume is that Lilo & Stitch will first be made available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms, then eventually make its streaming debut on Disney Plus. The original animated Lilo & Stitch is streaming on Disney Plus if you’re interested.

We’ll update this post as any news about how to watch Lilo & Stitch at home becomes available.

What else to know about Lilo & Stitch

If you don’t already know the basics about Lilo & Stitch, here the official synopsis for the movie:

“Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.”

The Lilo & Stitch cast features Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis, with Chris Sanders, who voiced Stitch in the original movie, reprising the character again here in the live-action remake.

Lilo & Stitch is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.

As of publication, Lilo & Stitch has a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics.

Watch the trailer for Lilo & Stitch directly below: