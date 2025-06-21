Disney Plus adds Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical, in case you missed it on stage

You love Frozen the movie—now experience the stage production in Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical, streaming on Disney Plus as of Friday, June 20. "Captured live, this spectacular stage production brings the beloved tale of sisterhood, bravery, and self-discovery to life in a new breathtaking way," per the streaming service.

Filmed live onstage at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s legendary West End, the full-length Broadway musical features all of the "magic, music, and spectacle" of the hit Disney movie—which centers on two royal sisters, Princess Elsa (played onstage by Samantha Barks) and Princess Anna (Laura Dawkes), two estranged sisters whose relationship is torn apart by Elsa's mysterious magical powers—but with exciting stage-only additions to the sisters' story. (Keeping things extra faithful where the story's concerned, Oscar-winning Frozen director Jennifer Lee penned the book for Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical.

Along with astonishing special effects to portray Elsa's icy powers, the theatrical show features 12 new songs written just for the stage by Academy Award winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, joining fan-favorite tunes like "For the First Time in Forever,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and, of course, "Let It Go."

Leads Samantha Barks and Laura Dawkes are joined by a talented London cast portraying the colorful characters of Arendelle, including Craig Gallivan as Olaf, Jammy Kasongo as Kristoff, Oliver Ormson as Hans, Richard Frame as Weselton and Ashley Birchall as Sven. The principal cast also includes Martha Bailey Vine, Elizabeth Lyons, Ben Irish, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly, Jak Skelly, Jacqui Sanchez and Ashley J Daniels.

To stream Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical this weekend and beyond, you're going to need access to Disney Plus. Current subscription prices for Disney's streaming platform are $9.99 per month for the ad-supported Disney+ Basic option, $12.99 per month or $129.99 per year for the commercial-free Disney+ Standard tier, or $15.99 per month or $159.99 per year for the Disney+ Premium plan, with ad-free streaming, up to 4K UHD and HDR video.

Check out the official trailer for Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical before tuning into the dazzling stage production on Disney Plus.