Special event will let you be among the first to watch Wicked: For Good trailer this week
A one-day re-release of Wicked in movie theaters will include the first official look at its anticipated sequel.
If you’ve still got Cynthia Erivo belting out “Defying Gravity” in your head, then you’re probably anxiously awaiting the Wicked: For Good trailer to give you the first look at the continuing story of Elphaba and Glinda that started with the 2024’s breakout hit Wicked. Well, the wait will soon be over, but there’s a way to watch the Wicked: For Good trailer before most of the rest of the world — at a special re-release of Wicked in movie theaters on Wednesday, June 4.
This one-day screening of Wicked in select North American movie theaters will not only include the Oscar-winning, $755 million box office earner movie (WTW’s top movie of 2024), but at the end of the movie fans will be treated to the Wicked: For Good trailer.
These screenings will take place at more than 100 movie theaters in the US and Canada at the same time (6 pm ET/3 pm PT) to ensure that all in attendance will see the trailer at the same time. After the screenings the trailer will then be made available online for everyone else to watch.
Among the theaters that are participating in this Wicked event are ones located in Los Angeles, New York City, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Washington, DC, Vancouver, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix and dozens more. Check Fandango and other local listings to see if and where the Wicked special screenings are taking place in your area, or visit the official Wicked website.
In addition to the trailer, attendees will also receive exclusive in-theater giveaways, including a Wicked: For Good commemorative film poster.
Based on the Broadway play, Wicked is an alternative version of the classic story of world of Oz we know from The Wizard of Oz. It focuses on Elphaba and Glinda and their relationship as their lives take different paths, with Elphaba ultimately becoming known as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda becoming Glinda the Good Witch. Erivo stars as Elphaba with Ariana Grande playing Glinda; both stars were Oscar-nominated for their performances in Wicked.
Also starring in Wicked are Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Bowen Yang and more. The movie is directed by Jon M. Chu.
Wicked: For Good premieres exclusively in movie theaters on November 21. You can stream Wicked right now on Peacock in the US; it’s available to rent via on-demand in the UK.
