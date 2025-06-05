Kiss of the Spider Woman: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jennifer Lopez movie

Make room Wicked: For Good, you won’t be the only major movie musical on the 2025 new movie schedule, as Kiss of the Spider Woman, starring Jennifer Lopez and Diego Luna, is looking to grab audiences' attention as well.

From notable musical director Bill Condon, Kiss of the Spider Woman is the latest adaptation of a landmark novel of the same name by Manuel Puig. That novel was previously turned into a 1985 movie that earned four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and a Best Actor win for William Hurt. But it was also made into a Broadway musical, which is what this new movie version of the story is based on.

Find out more about Kiss of the Spider Woman below, as we lay out all the key details that you need to know.

Kiss of the Spider Woman premieres exclusively in movie theaters on October 10. That is the US release date, and it is unclear at this time if the UK and other international markets will be getting the movie at the same time.

The movie’s release for general audiences comes after it had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2025.

Kiss of the Spider Woman cast

The leading trio of the Kiss of the Spider Woman cast features Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna and Tonatiuh.

Luna, who is coming off the acclaimed Andor season 2, plays Valentín, a political prisoner, while Tonatiuh (Carry-On) plays his cellmate, Molina.

Lopez, whose most recent movies include Unstoppable, Atlas and The Mother, stars as Ingrid Luna, a movie star who is featured in the daydreams of Valentín and Molina.

Kiss of the Spider Woman plot

Bill Condon wrote the screenplay for the movie, adapting it from Puig’s original novel and the stage musical written by Terrence McNally, with music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna.”

Kiss of the Spider Woman trailer

Watch the teaser trailer for Kiss of the Spider Woman right here:

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN | Official Teaser Trailer | In Theaters October 10 - YouTube Watch On

Kiss of the Spider Woman reviews

With the moviw having screened at the Sundance Film Festival, there are a number of Kiss of the Spider Woman reviews already available.

As of June 5, the movie has an 82% “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bill Condon movies

Bill Condon is one of the most notable movie musical figures of the 21st century, directing a number of notable entries (as we’ve highlighted below) and writing the scripts for popular movie musicals Chicago and The Greatest Showman. Though he has a number of non-movie musicals as well.

Here’s a complete list of Bill Condon’s feature directing credits:

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Kinsey (2004)

Dreamgirls (2006)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1 (2011)

Tilda (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 (2012)

The Fifth Estate (2013)

Mr. Holmes (2015)

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

The Good Liar (2019)

Kiss of the Spider Woman behind-the-scenes

Artists Equity, Mohari Media and Josephson Entertainment are the production companies behind Kiss of the Spider Woman, while Lionsgate, LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions are teaming up as the movie’s distributors.

Barry Josephson, Tom Kirdahy and Greg Yolen are producers on the movie, while the team of executive producers include Condon, Lopez and Luna, as well as Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.