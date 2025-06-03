A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Margot Robbie movie

Anyone want to hit the road through time and space with Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie? That is what looks to be on the table with A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a 2025 new movie that blends romance and fantasy.

Farrell briefly teased the movie in an interview with Collider back in 2024. He described A Big Bold Beautiful Journey as “magical realism.” “It’s grounded in a world that we recognize, but it also is removed enough into the world of fantastical that it goes into these kinds of whimsical places,” he added.

If that intrigues you, read on to find out more about A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, including when it is going to premiere, who else stars and get a look at the movie’s trailer.

Audiences will be able to watch A Big Bold Beautiful Journey when it premieres on September 19 in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world. It will initially be playing exclusively in movie theaters.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey cast

Farrell and Robbie star as A Big Bold Beautiful Journey's central characters, David and Sarah. This is the first time in a few years that we’ve seen either Farrell or Robbie on the big screen.

The last movie that Farrell starred in was The Banshees of Inisherin, for which he earned an Oscar nomination. Though he has still had some prominent roles, just on TV, as he’s starred in the Apple TV Plus series Sugar and the HBO series The Penguin. In addition to marking a return to the big screen, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a reunion for Farrell with director Kogonada, as the two worked together on After Yang.

Robbie, meanwhile, hasn’t been on screen at all since she fronted the 2023 blockbuster Barbie. Instead, she’s been busy behind the camera, producing movies like Saltburn and My Old Ass, as well as serving as an executive producer on the Netflix series Sirens.

Official press materials also cite Kevin Kline (Disclaimer) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) as members of the cast. Other outlets also include Jodie Turner-Smith (The Agency), Lily Rabe (Shrinking), Hamish Linklater (Nickel Boys) and Billy Magnussen (Lilo & Stitch) being in the movie.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey plot

With an original script by Seth Reiss (The Menu), here is the official synopsis for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey:

“What if you could open a doorway and walk through it to re-live a defining moment from your past? Sarah and David are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey — a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present… and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.”

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey trailer

Be whisked away on the magical journey of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey by watching the trailer directly below:

A BIG BOLD BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Who is Kogonada?

South Korean filmmaker Kogonada is the director of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. He began his career creating video essays about movies and TV shows, but has now become an acclaimed director of them in his own right. To date his feature directing credits include the movies Columbus (2017) and After Yang (2021), as well as multiple episodes of the TV series Pachinko and The Acolyte.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey behind the scenes

Sony Pictures is the studio behind A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, while production companies TriStar Pictures, 30WEST, Chapel Place Productions, Imperative Entertainment and Original Films working on the movie.

The movie’s producers include Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin, Reiss and Youree Henley.