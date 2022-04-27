Barbie: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

The live-action Barbie movie is set to transport us to a Barbie world as Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie takes on the iconic role.

As well as directing the upcoming cinematic project, Greta Gerwig, who is responsible for the likes of hit movies Little Women and Lady Bird, also co-wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach.

With Margot starring in the massively popular titular role, the Wolf of Wall Street actress will also co-produce the movie with her production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which she runs with her husband Tom Ackerley and best friend Josey McNamara.

Margot said of the new role: "I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide."

Although she will be embodying the world-famous fashion icon in all its glory, the actress has teased that the movie defies our expectations.

Here’s everything we know about Barbie…

Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023. We love the picture of Margot as Barbie. She looks like she is channeling Malibu Barbie as she sits in a bright pink Corvette, wearing a striped halterneck top, beaded bracelet, a polka dot headband and her signature bouncy blond hair.

Who is in the cast of Barbie?

The upcoming movie has more excitement in store with its star-studded cast, including, Ryan Gosling as Barbie's dream man, Ken, along with Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu and And Just Like That actor Hari Nef.

Margot also spoke to British Vogue about playing the role of Barbie saying that: "It comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it.

“People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t...’”

Margot will transform into the influential Barbie. (Image credit: Getty)

What is the Barbie movie plot?

The plot is currently being kept under wraps, but Margot has hinted that the movie will go against our assumptions on everything we thought about the character.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed: “And we like the things that feel a little left of center. Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.’”

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer out yet.