How to watch 65: can you stream the Adam Driver movie?

65 is a new action-packed creature feature that looks set to put Adam Driver in plenty of prehistoric peril.

65 is just one of many new 2023 movies coming our way this March, and it looks perfect for anyone looking for a new creature feature in the wake of Cocaine Bear's release. Following a catastrophic crash-landing on Earth 65 million years in the past, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) finds himself getting up close and personal with some of the most fearsome predators ever to walk the earth.

If you're looking to see Driver do battle with some deadly dinosaurs, we have everything you need to know about how and when you can watch 65 below.

How to watch 65 in movie theaters

65 is available to watch exclusively in movie theaters starting Friday, March 10. If you're looking to watch the movie as soon as possible, it's very easy to find where your nearest screening will be.

To find 65 showtimes and tickets, all you need to do is head over to the official 65 website (opens in new tab), check out your local movie theater's listings or head to a site like Fandango (opens in new tab), which helps you track down all the locations and showtimes for a particular movie in your area.

And if you're looking to save some money on the price of your 65 ticket, you should check out some of the movie theater subscription and membership deals that are on the market, designed to make going to the movies just that little bit more affordable. These kinds of programs are designed to make going to the movies just that little bit more affordable and do so in a number of ways ranging from a monthly allotment of tickets, discounted or even free tickets plus deals on concessions.

Can I stream 65?

Not yet. Since 65 is only getting a theatrical release, you won't be able to stream 65 online on a streaming service or on digital on-demand platforms for a little while.

On the bright side, we do at have a pretty good inkling where which streaming service you'll find 65 on when that time rolls around.

Sony Pictures signed a big deal with Netflix to bring their movies to Netflix in the first streaming window (known as the "pay-1 window"). This means Sony theatrical releases generally drop on Netflix six months after they debuted in theaters.

We'll update this page with more precise information about 65 once we know when it's going to be made available on-demand.

What else to know about 65

65 is a sci-fi action movie that follows pilot Mills (Adam Driver), a traveler from the future who crash lands on an unknown planet. Mills soon discovers that he's actually stuck on a version of Earth 65 million years in the past, and soon comes up against some of the deadly prehistoric dangers that walked the Earth at that time. Tasked with protecting the only other survivor — a young girl called Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) — the pair set off on a journey across the landscape to try and escape.

The film is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo who co-wrote A Quiet Place, with Deborah Liebling, Zainab Azizi and Sam Raimi serving as producers along with Beck and Woods.

Watch the international trailer for 65 below: