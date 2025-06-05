How to watch Predator: Killer of Killers online or on TV from around the world

A classic sci-fi movie franchise gets a new installment today in Predator: Killer of Killers, a straight-to-streaming film which releases on Friday, June 6.

This movie follows three different soldiers in various historical time periods: a Viking raider, a Samurai warrior and a World War II fighter pilot. Each is on a mission but said tasks are complicated when a Predator decides to target them.

It's an animated movie which will expand the world of Predator and give a wide-ranging look at the impact of these creatures in the real world. Judging by trailers it's also bloody and action-packed.

Predator: Killer of Killers was directed by Dan Trachtenberg who is also set to helm Predator: Badlands which relases in theaters later this year.

But you're here for the animated movie: here's how to watch Predator: Killer of Killers.

How to watch Predator: Killer of Killers in the US

The official streaming home of Predator: Killer of Killers in the US is Hulu, which is where you'll be able to see the movie from Friday, June 6.

Hulu recently got all of the other Predator and Aliens movies, so you can do a long binge watch if you'd like.

A subscription to Hulu costs $9.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $17.99 for ad-free. Many choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle which is $10.99 monthly and includes Disney Plus.

How to watch Predator: Killer of Killers in the UK

If you live in the UK, you'll be able to watch Predator: Killer of Killers on Disney Plus, the streaming service which also has all the other Predator movies.

The movie will release on Friday, June 6 so you can watch it at any point after that.

Disney Plus starts at £4.99 per month for its ad-supported tier but £7.99 monthly gets you ad-free streaming. There's also an annual plan for this one: £79.99 yearly.

How to watch Predator: Killer of Killers in Australia

Predator fans living in Australia will be able to watch Predator: Killer of Killers on Disney Plus as it's set to be released on the streaming service.

What we don't know is a release date. It'll likely come out on Friday, June 6 at the same time it releases elsewhere, but sometimes Disney Plus shows and movies release in Australia a day later than everywhere else so it's possible it'll arrive on Saturday, June 7.

For a limited time, Disney Plus costs $4.99 per month for your first four months, as long as you sign up by Wednesday, June 11.

Normally, Disney Plus costs $15.99 per month for its standard subscription, or $159.99 annually. There's also a premium tier for $5 / $50 more but this isn't strictly necessary to watch Predator: Killer of Killers.

All other Predator movies are also on Disney Plus.