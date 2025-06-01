Hulu adds classic sci-fi franchise and with three new entries this year, you need to start binging them now

Sci-fi fans who subscribe to Hulu have their work cut out for them this June because absolutely loads of new genre movies have been added... including all entries of a classic franchise that's getting three new entries this year.

The big sci-fi drop happened on Sunday, June 1, and as well as hits like Independence Day, Edge of Tomorrow and Hitchcock, the franchise I'm talking about is the combined Alien and Predator franchise, which saw 12 of the 14 movies all added on the same day (and the remaining two were already on Hulu).

(Not in the US? Scroll down for information on how to watch these movies).

For Predator, that includes everything from the original Arnie classic from 1987, through multiple tie-ins and several reboots up to and including The Predator from 2018 (the newest spin-off, Prey, was already on Hulu).

Likewise Hulu now has everything from 1979's Alien up until last year's Alien: Romulus (all but the recent entry are new additions).

These movies come just in time for a busy year for the franchise with not one, not two but three new entries, at least two of which come straight to Hulu.

A busy year for the franchise

You won't have to wait long for the first one because the new movie Predator: Killer of Killers comes out within a week, on Friday, June 6.

This animated movie follows three separate warriors: a Viking, a Samurai and a World War II fighter pilot, as they're distracted from their own personal quests when they're pursued by a Predator.

You'll only need to keep your Hulu subscription for two months before you get some more action in the franchise. This comes in the form of Alien: Earth, an anticipated new series set in the Alien universe which features a star-studded cast including Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther and Essie Davis.

This series acts as a prequel to Alien and it's about a spaceship that crashes onto Earth which brings humanity face-to-face with the dangerous xenomorph creatures for the first time. It debuts on Tuesday, August 12 with weekly releases, so it'll end just prior to the third and final Alien / Predator entry for the year.

This final one isn't a Hulu Original but movie that'll play in theaters. It's called Predator: Badlands and it's due to release on Friday, November 7. The main character is one of the Predators but the movie also stars Elle Fanning as an android created by the Weyland-Yutani corporation, which as fans know is from the Alien stories, ensuring a tight crossover between the franchises here.

The story follows a Predator which is outcast from its clan. To prove itself as worthy, it hunts for the ultimate foe to beat, alongside an android which helps it on its quest.

There are a lot of new entries to this dual franchise coming through 2025, so you'll have some time to catch up on (or watch for the first time) all the Alien and Predator movies.

If you live in the UK, or many other regions around the world that don't have Hulu, all of the Alien and Predator movies are on Disney Plus.