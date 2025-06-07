Enjoyed Predator: Killer of Killers? Time to rewatch the most underrated entry in the franchise

The latest entry into the Predator franchise of sci-fi blockbusters is Predator: Killer of Killers, an animated anthology movie featuring three warriors through history fighting the titular man-hunting alien. But if you've already streamed the movie and want more, you might enjoy an older and divisive entry into the franchise which has some similar elements.

Predator: Killer of Killers has proven a hit amongst audiences with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes (here's how to watch the movie in your region), and audiences have been enjoying the story of a Viking, a Samurai, and a World War Two fighter pilot as they individually combat the fiercest hunter around. Director Dan Trachtenberg is also set to helm Predator: Badlands later in the year, so it's a good omen for the franchise.

The franchise has come a long way since its 1987 Arnie beginnings, and one of the bumps in the road was 15 years ago, in the form of Predators. This movie is technically the third main one in the franchise, releasing in 2010 two decades after Predator 2, but it came hot on the heels of the mash-up Alien vs. Predator series.

The movie has an impressive cast: Adrien Brody leads and Laurence Fishburne, Danny Trejo, Mahershala Ali, Walton Goggins, Alice Braga and Topher Grace were all part of the cast.

In Predators, a collection of real-life warriors from across the globe are transported to an alien hunting ground to become the next prey for the Predators. They include a Russian commando, a Yakuza enforcer and a black ops mercenary, a true test for the Predators. As their alien hunters pick them off one by one, the survivors find themselves facing a particularly dangerous Berserker as they try to find their way off the planet.

You can see the similarities to Killer of Killers: a diverse collection of Earth's best soldiers become the prime target for a Predator looking for a challenge.

Unlike Killer of Killers, Predators wasn't terribly well received. While it was a success financially, it only has 65% on Rotten Tomatoes, and reviewers criticized the lack of characterization and the odd pacing.

However, if you're just looking for a silly action film with some neat moments, it's worth a watch. A man katana fighting a Predator is reason enough to give it a watch.

You can watch Predators on Disney Plus everywhere and also on Hulu in the US.