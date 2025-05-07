Netflix's no. 1 movie Exterritorial is fine, but I recommend these action movies streaming on Netflix instead

Ever since it debuted on Netflix on April 30, the action movie Exterritorial has been one of the most-watched movies on the streaming platform. It was the most-watched movie for the week of April 28-May 4 in the US and 73 other countries, knocking off the Tom Hardy-led Havoc. And as of publication on May 7, Exterritorial remains the no. 1 movie in the US.

The Netflix original movie, which is in mostly German with some English dialogue, centers on a single mother and ex-soldier named Sara Wulf (Jeanne Goursaud) who, when applying for a visa at the US consulate, realizes that her son has gone missing. However, when the American officials tell her that there is no record of her son coming into the consulate with her, she sets out on her own to find him, going through anyone who stands in her way.

While it’s always cool to see a movie that is in a foreign language take off on Netflix, at the end of the day, Exterritorial is… fine. It basically has the same plot as the 2005 Jodie Foster movie Flightplan, with more of an action tilt to it. And despite the impressive viewing numbers, that “meh” response seems to be the general consensus on the movie, as it has a 44% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, a 5.8 out of 10 on IMDb and a 2.7 out of 5 on Letterboxd. All in all, I don’t think it’s ever going to be a contender for our list of best Netflix movies.

If you just want something new and easy, then Exterritorial can be a perfectly appropriate watch. But if you’re in the mood for some high-quality action, then may I recommend these classic action movies now streaming on Netflix:

1917 (2019)

George MacKay in 1917 (Image credit: AlamyAtlaspix/Alamy Stock Photo)

You want a non-stop thrill ride that comes in at under two hours? Then, 1917 is the perfect pick. The World War I movie stars Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay as two British soldiers who are tasked with delivering a vital message to the commanders on the front before they launch an attack that is doomed to fail. But to do so, they have to traverse enemy territory. The Oscar-nominated movie, directed by Sam Mendes, was famously made to look like it was done in one continuous shot, adding an extra exciting element to the proceedings.

The Old Guard (2020)

Charlize Theron in The Old Guard (Image credit: Aimee Spinks/NETFLIX)

There is also a good slate of options from Netflix’s original movie lineup that I’d recommend for action fans. While there’s the Taron Egerton movie Carry-On (providing the single-location action setting like Exterritorial) or Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction (to satisfy the hand-to-hand combat fans), the best Netflix action movie of late has been The Old Guard. Charlize Theron leads the 2020 movie as an immortal warrior who, along with her team of fellow immortals, fights to protect the world from villains who want to exploit their power. The long-awaited sequel, The Old Guard 2, is coming soon, so it’s a great time to catch up with the original.

Sicario (2015)

Emily Blunt in Sicario (Image credit: Black Label Media/Thunder Road Pictures/TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy Stock Photo)

Finally, if it’s shady American operatives that intrigue you, may I recommend Sicario. Denis Villeneuve’s epic action crime drama follows an FBI agent (Emily Blunt) who believes she is joining a task force to combat the flow of drugs across the US/Mexico border, only to find out that there is darker mission at hand by the task force’s leaders, played by Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro. This is probably the best all-around movie in the bunch, as you get a trio of great performances (particularly from Del Toro), incredible cinematography from Roger Deakins, a tight, thrilling script from Taylor Sheridan and impeccable direction from Villeneuve to bring it all together.

You can watch any of these movies on Netflix right now if you have a subscription to the streaming service.