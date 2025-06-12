Netflix adds gripping Gerard Butler thriller with 94% RT rating — watch out for the big hammer moment!

A tightly confined space at the mercy of the elements, one with built-in dangers and where any control is out of the passengers' hands ….. Settings for a thrilling actioner don't come more ready-made than a plane. Even if the excitement disembarks to the outside, it's still there, waiting just off-screen to send the adventure soaring back into the skies. And that’s exactly what you get from a 2023 movie, which has landed on Netflix today [Thursday, June 12] in the US. The title gives it away. It’s Plane.

At the controls of a commercial flight from Singapore to Tokyo is Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler). It’s New Year’s Eve, there are just 14 passengers, and Torrance is on his way home to see his daughter.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Even the last-minute arrival of convicted murderer Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), who's being transferred to a new prison, doesn’t stop it looking like an easy trip — until the plane hits a storm, is struck by lightning, and crash lands on an island near the Philippines. Nearly everybody survives, but their problems have only just started.

The island is run by a brutal gang who don't give a second thought to holding foreigners for ransom — and killing them, if they feel so inclined. There's only one solution: for Torrance and Gaspare to team up, save the passengers, and get them home. Somehow.

With Man Of The Week Butler at the helm (he's also on big screens in the new, live-action version of How To Train Your Dragon), you have a good idea of what to expect. Action is a given, but there's also the sense of a pumped-up B movie, and one that doesn't take itself too seriously. It's all about fun and excitement, and it sets out its stall early on, with a heart-pounding crash sequence.

Plane (2023) Official Trailer – Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An - YouTube Watch On

As everything literally spirals out of control, it's almost enough to put you off flying and is the sole reason why you wouldn’t pick it as an in-flight movie.

Disorientating and breathless, it’s as close to serious as the film gets, and once the plane hits the ground, the emphasis is firmly on entertainment, pure and simple. No deeply held emotions or complicated plots to slow things down, just a story as clear-cut as the film’s title, with plenty of bullet dodging and some pleasantly tense moments.

With all the punch-ups, explosions, shoot-outs, and one particularly memorable moment involving a big hammer, it’s no surprise that the characters play second fiddle to the action. All we know about the convict Gaspare is that his background is in the military, so he's the perfect partner for Torrance when it comes to killing bad guys. That's all he’s there for, but Colter has just the right kind of screen presence to carry it off with style. The movie is another example of why Butler has carved out such a niche for himself in action movies.

He knows how to give it 110% and make it look fun as well. He gives as good as he gets when it comes to both punches and banter with Colter, but you always know he'll come out on top and find a way of getting his passengers home. And, of course, we’re always aware that he’s Scottish. Lest we forget, there’s a reminder in the first five minutes or so — and a mention of haggis.

If ever there was a film that defined “crowd pleaser”, this is it. And, as if to prove the point, cinemagoers contributing to Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter rated Plane at 94%, with critics giving it a more than respectable 79%. Popcorn, of course, is most definitely the snack of choice to go with the film, along with a large-sized drink and some mates to share the fun and cheer on Butler as he puts the bad guys in their place for the umpteenth time. It’s a ride you won’t forget!

Plane is on Netflix now in the US. In the UK, you can rent it via Prime Video.