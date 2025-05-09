With a little less fanfare than some of the major, headline-grabbing summer blockbuster movies that are filling out the 2025 new movie calendar, Josh Hartnett’s Fight or Flight has all the makings of a fun hidden gem action movie for audiences to discover. But before that can happen, you have to know where you can watch Fight or Flight.

Hartnett’s seen a bit of a resurgence in his career over the last few years with roles in Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap and Christopher Nolan’s Best Picture winner Oppenheimer. Fight or Flight looks like the type of movie that Hartnett can have a lot of fun with — playing a mercenary who has to take on a flight filled with a gaggle of assassins — which can be infectious for the audience.

So if you’re intrigued by all of that, here's everything you need to know on how to watch Fight of Flight. Just to get it out of the way, no, you unfortunately can’t yet watch Fight or Flight as an in-flight movie right now.

How to watch Fight or Flight in movie theaters

Fight or Flight is playing exclusively in US movie theaters, meaning if you want to watch it you’ll have to make the trip out to wherever it is playing in your area.

To figure that out, you can visit Fandango (a website and available as an app), which lets you know all of the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing, what showtimes are available for Fight or Flight and allows you to buy your ticket online ahead of time.

If you have a particular movie theater that you prefer to go to then we would also recommend that you look into movie theaters subscription and membership programs. In addition to giving you the latest information on what’s playing at the theater, these programs give moviegoers free, discounted and monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as other moviegoing perks (i.e. deals on concessions).

Is Fight of Flight streaming?

US audiences can only watch Fight or Flight in movie theaters at this time.

For those in the UK, however, the movie is available to buy or rent via digital on-demand services Sky Cinema and NOW.

After the movie’s theatrical run in the US, Fight or Flight will also be made available to buy or rent at home via digital on-demand platforms in the US, though at this time we don’t have a confirmed date for that. At some point the movie will also make its streaming debut on a major platform, but similarly details are scarce on that for the moment.

We’ll update this post as more information on Fight or Flight’s at-home viewing options become available.

What else to know about Fight or Flight

Directed by James Madigan from a script by Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cortona, here is the official synopsis for Fight or Flight:

“A mercenary takes on the job of tracking a high-value asset known only as The Ghost on an international flight. Realizing the plane is filled with assassins assigned to kill them both, the pair must work together in a fight for their lives.”

In addition to Hartnett, the movie stars The Mandalorian’s Katee Sackoff and Julian Kostov, who was most recently seen on The White Lotus season 3.

Fight or Flight has earned a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics in addition to a solid score from audiences.

Get a preview of the movie by watching the Fight or Flight trailer directly below: