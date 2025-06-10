New 'Certified Fresh' Josh Hartnett movie is strangely not available to watch anywhere

There's a general formula for most movie releases these days. A movie gets an exclusive run in movie theaters, which can be as short as two weeks, then it becomes available to buy or rent through digital on-demand platforms before it eventually becomes a part of a major streaming service. But it appears that's not what's happening with 2025 new movie Fight or Flight starring Josh Hartnett that is "Certified Fresh."

Lovingly touted as an action B-movie, Hartnett stars as an ex-government agent given a chance to redeem himself by tracking down a mysterious, high-value asset on a flight from Bangkok to San Francisco. However, he's not the only one, as the plane is filled with assassins on missions of their own. In addition to Hartnett, the movie also stars Charithra Chandran, Marko Zaror, Katee Sackhoff, Julian Kostov and JuJu Chan Szeto. Fight of Flight was directed by James Madigan.

If that sounds interesting to you and you want to watch Fight or Flight right now, well that's not really possible. As of publication, Fight or Flight is not playing in movie theaters, nor is it available to watch at home through either digital on-demand platforms or a streaming service for US audiences.

Fight or Flight premiered in US movie theaters on May 9. However, according to Box Office Mojo, the last day that it recorded any box office revenue was May 22. The movie’s short run in theaters isn't overly surprising, even despite generally good reviews, as it grossed just over $3.5 million in its two weeks on the big screen. But the fact that the movie was not immediately made available to buy or rent at home via digital on-demand is surprising.

As of right now, the only on-demand option for Fight or Flight in the US is to pre-order the movie on Fandango at Home, but there is no available timeline for when it will become available to actually buy or rent digitally. You can also find the movie on Google Play, but there's no pre-order options, just "add to wishlist," while there is no option like that available at all on Prime Video.

What to Watch reached out to Vertical Entertainment, which handles US distribution for the movie, to ask if there was any information available on Fight or Flight's on-demand release date. As of publication we have not heard from the company.

Meanwhile, Fight or Flight is available on-demand in select countries, including the UK.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All assumptions are that Fight or Flight will eventually make its way to digital on-demand, and at some point a streaming service, this delay is a bit perplexing in today's environment.

In the meantime, watch the trailer for Fight or Flight directly below: