You can now watch 2025’s most intense movie at home — I was rocked after seeing it in theaters

I will always recommend that people go see a movie in the theater, as no matter what kind of set up you have in your house, there’s nothing that can duplicate what a movie theater can deliver in terms of sound and picture quality (not to mention the mitigation of distractions; always put your phone away people). That being said, I can see some advantages of the home viewing experience for Warfare now that it is available to buy or rent via digital on-demand.

Warfare is the most intense movie I’ve seen this year. The movie, co-directed by Alex Garland and real-life veteran Ray Mendoza, recreates an actual mission in Iraq, adapted from the memories of the surviving soldiers. The movie is told almost entirely in real-time and offers an engrossing look at a battle and the physical and emotional toll it takes on soldiers.

The constant barrage of the battle once it gets underway shook the theater for a majority of the movie’s hour-and-a-half runtime. It felt like a 4D movie. Once the credits rolled, I was worn out. If you want that experience, then you can still watch Warfare in movie theaters. If you want to watch Warfare and its excellent filmmaking without your body shaking, then the digital option is a good alternative.

You can now buy or rent Warfare on Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Apple TV and other on-demand platforms in the US (the movie is not available on-demand in the UK at this time).

Warfare is one of the best reviewed movies of the year, with a 92% “Certified Fresh” score from critics and a 93% “Verified Hot” score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to being directed by Garland and Mendoza, the movie stars a troop of notable young actors, including Will Poulter, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Cosmo Jarvis, Joseph Quinn, Michael Gandolfini, Kit Connor, Noah Centineo, Charles Melton and more.

You can watch the trailer for Warfare directly below to get a peek at what’s in store with the movie:

If you need something a little less intense, a couple of notable charming movies are now available via digital on-demand as of May 6 — the Carey Mulligan-led The Ballad of Wallis Island and Barbie Ferreira’s Bob Trevino Likes It (both are also “Certified Fresh”).