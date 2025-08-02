Terri Blackstock’s If I Run gets the Lifetime treatment tonight

Terri Blackstock fans already know about the New York Times best-selling author's If I Run books, a suspense novel series centered on a strong female protagonist wrongly framed for murder and the troubled investigator who's trying to track her down. And now crime-loving Lifetime viewers can get acquainted with Blackstock's story when the 2016 book gets the Lifetime treatment tonight in a new thriller flick.

Premiering Saturday, August 2 at 8pm Eastern Time on Lifetime, Terri Blackstock’s If I Run "follows Casey Cox (Kat Graham), a woman on the run after discovering her best friend Brent has been murdered—and she is being framed for it," reads the official movie synopsis, per Lifetime. "Not knowing who to trust, Casey flees, using her intelligence and resourcefulness to stay hidden and the signs of divine guidance to help her in her journey. Meanwhile, Dylan Roberts (Evan Roderick), a war-weary veteran and private investigator with PTSD, is hired to track her down. As Dylan digs deeper into the case, he begins to suspect that Casey might actually be innocent and that the real story is far more complex—and dangerous—than it first appeared."

Along with Kat Graham and Evan Roderick, the If I Run cast also includes James Tupper, Zak Santiago, Ecstasia Sanders, Benjamin Wilkinson, Frances Flanagan, and Kayla Deorksen. Michael M. Scott directed the TV movie.

To tune into the premiere of Terri Blackstock’s If I Run tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Terri Blackstock’s If I Run will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, August 3.

Sneak Peek | If I Run Starring Kat Graham | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

Check out a sneak peek of Terri Blackstock’s If I Run before tuning into the TV adaptation tonight on Lifetime at 8pm ET.