Lifetime's new thriller Kidnapped in a Small Town premieres tonight

With their quirky residents, scenic settings and relaxed removal from city hassles, small towns are certainly packed with charm. But underneath that sense of community and slower pace of life could linger a more sinister side, as evidenced by Lifetime's latest thriller, premiering tonight on the crime-loving network.

Debuting Sunday, July 6 at 8pm Eastern Time on Lifetime, Kidnapped in a Small Town sees mom Sarah (played by Alicia Blasingame) setting off on a road trip with her daughter Ruby (Chelsea Rose Cook) to drop the teen off at college.

When their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere, however, "a passing driver, Allie, offers a ride into town for help, and though hesitant, Sarah lets Ruby go while she waits for a tow truck," reads the official movie synopsis, per Lifetime. "But when Sarah arrives at a nearby diner to meet them, Ruby is missing, and Allie claims they’ve never met." Soon, Sarah is on a desperate chase to track down in her daughter from the mysterious abductor.

Along with leads Alicia Blasingame (Family Ornaments, Bodyguard Seduction) and Chelsea Rose Cook (Secret Life of the Surgeon's Wife, Twisted Sister), the Kidnapped in a Small Town cast includes Joesy De Palo as Ruby, Wynn Reichert as Harold, Bryce Hagan as Manny, Holly Anspaugh as Allie, Karra Robinson as Angie, Gary Hood as Michael, Joe Gatton as Sheriff Hoffman, Megan Massie as Lily, Gene Park as Dave and Clay Crump as Reggie, among others.

To tune into the premiere of Kidnapped in a Small Town tonight at 8pm ET, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Kidnapped in a Small Town will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, July 7.