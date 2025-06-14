Lifetime's new thriller Girl in the Attic premieres tonight

Most people have skeletons in the closet, but what about a girl in the attic? One mother makes a horrifying realization that her son is holding a woman hostage in the attic of their home in Lifetime's latest crime thriller, premiering tonight.

Debuting Saturday, June 14 at 8pm Eastern Time, Girl in the Attic is centered on Kelsey (played by Sophia Carriere), "a determined young woman grieving the loss of her mother. To honor her mother’s memory Kelsey decides to run a marathon and shares her journey online to raise money," reads the official movie description, per Lifetime. "However, her public posts catch the attention of Billy (Keenan Tracey), a seemingly unassuming grocery store worker who has put his own dreams on hold to care for his mother Debbie (Jean Louisa Kelly), a former dancer now confined to a wheelchair after a spinal cord injury."

The synopsis continues: Billy quickly becomes obsessed with Kelsey and, intent on making her his wife, devises a sinister plan to abduct her after she posts where she’ll be on her next run. Hidden away in the attic of the home he shares with Debbie, Kelsey is forced to endure years of trauma and torment, as Billy exploits her through online videos for financial gain. But when Debbie shockingly discovers Kelsey's imprisonment and her son's depravity, the two women must band together before it's too late.

To tune into the premiere of Girl in the Attic tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Girl in the Attic will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, June 15.

Girl In The Attic | Official Trailer | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Girl in the Attic before tuning in to the chilling new crime thriller tonight on Lifetime or tomorrow on streaming.