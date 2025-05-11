ID's haunting new true-crime special The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood premieres tonight

The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood, the new television event coming to Investigation Discovery tonight, is like three true-crime documentaries in one.

Kicking off on Sunday, May 11 at 8pm Eastern Time, the three-part doc takes a deep dive into the cases of three young people who went missing and were murdered in Bakersfield, California in spring 2018 over the course of just 34 days.

"A string of horrific crimes brings three moms together to find out what happened to their adult children – who all knew each other," reads the docuseries' official logline, per ID "The moms soon uncover disturbing truths about their kids and the town, ultimately testing their solid bonds of friendship."

Spotlighting the so-called "Bakersfield 3" mothers Cheryl Holsonbake, Jane Parrent and Diane Byrne—Byrne, who passed away last year after losing her battle with ovarian cancer, was reportedly the one who realized that the cases may be connected—the multipart doc follows the parents' heart-wrenching journeys to uncover the truth behind their children’s disappearances and how their maternal grief and determination united the three women forever.

All three hourlong installments will air this evening on ID, beginning with "One Mystery — or Three?" at 8pm ET and followed by "The Boogieman of Bakersfield" at 9pm and "Fight Like a Mother" at 10pm.

