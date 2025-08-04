Sheridan Smith's major new ITV true crime drama gets first look pictures

ITV has released first look pictures for Sheridan Smith's major new drama, I Fought The Law.

The hugely popular star plays Ann Ming in the "heartbreaking and inspiring real-life story" of a mother who, driven by unimaginable grief, finds the strength to challenge the centuries-old Double Jeopardy Law to see her daughter’s murderer finally brought to justice. The four-part series is based on Ann Ming’s book "For The Love of Julie".

Sheridan says: "I am so honoured to have been asked to play the role of Ann Ming, a mother so determined to fight for justice for her murdered daughter that she spent 15 years campaigning for the Double Jeopardy Law to be changed. She is a truly courageous and remarkable woman to whom we all owe a debt of gratitude.”

(Image credit: ITV)

ITV teases: "The drama follows the tragic, moving, and deeply inspiring journey of the Ming family after the murder of their beloved 22-year-old daughter, Julie. In the wake of multiple police failings, Ann relentlessly pressures the authorities to uncover the truth and ensure the man responsible is brought to justice — despite initially seeming he will get away with murder.

"Driven by love, grief, and extraordinary determination, Ann and her family campaign tirelessly in Julie's name. In her steadfast and indomitable style, Ann takes on the entire justice system — challenging the Crown Prosecution Service, the Law Commission, prominent defence barristers in television debates, the Government, the Lord Chancellor, the Attorney General, and two Home Secretaries — as she bravely ‘fought the law'."

Ann Ming, who acted as a consultant on the production, said: "I am very pleased that ITV and Hera Pictures will tell the story of my campaign to overturn the Double Jeopardy Law. My daughter’s killer was wrongfully acquitted, and I wasn’t going to let this law stand in my way of getting justice for Julie.

"I’m overwhelmed that Sheridan Smith will be playing me. Having such an iconic and talented actress portray me is truly wonderful.”

(Image credit: ITV)

It's far from the first time Sheridan has taken on a serious subject. In the hard-hitting BBC1 drama Four Lives, which was based on a true story, she played Sarah Sak, the mother of Anthony Walgate, who was the first victim of real-life serial killer Stephen Port. She also starred in The C Word, a true story based on the book by journalist Lisa Lynch, which documented her battle against cancer.

I Fought The Law will air on ITV and STV and be available to stream on ITVX and STV Player this autumn, followed by I Fought The Law: The Ann Ming Story documentary.