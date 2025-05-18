New true-crime series Unknown Serial Killers of America premieres tonight on Oxygen

You already know about marquee murderers like Jeffrey Dahmer, Charles Manson and Ted Bundy, whose horrifying crimes have sent chills up spines for decades. But in the new true-crime series Unknown Serial Killers of America on Oxygen, you'll meet a less familiar cast of ruthless killers whose actions are just as gruesome as their more famous counterparts.

Premiering on Sunday, May 18 at 7pm Eastern Time on Oxygen, each hourlong episode of the six-part docuseries "profiles the horrific stories of these unconscionable criminals, and delves into what transformed them into evil monsters," reads the show's official logline. "With first-hand accounts from law enforcement who worked the cases and stories from loved ones of the victims, the series sheds light on serial killers who evaded the spotlight and examines how they were able to get away with their gruesome crimes for so long."

Crimes explored over the six-episode season include a case involving multiple unidentified bodies found in a barrel that are linked to a predator of women and children decades later; killings of multiple gay men; and an amateur sleuth who uncovered clues leading to a likely killer and a murderer of 12 black women who eludes authorities until chilling video evidence is found.

Tonight's premiere episode centers on the so-called Sunday Morning Slasher Carl Watts, a vicious murderer whose suspected 100-plus victims make him one of the most prolific serial killers in United States history. Future installments will focus on the likes of William Suff—a deranged killer who stalked sex workers in Riverside, California and claimed the lives of 13 women—and Daniel Conahan, who is believed to be behind the Hog Trail Murders the Fort Myers Eight killings in Florida.

To tune into tonight's premiere of Unknown Serial Killers of America, as well as upcoming weekly episodes, you're going to need access to the Oxygen channel. Helpfully, Oxygen is available with most cable TV subscriptions. Episodes will also be available to stream on the Oxygen website and app. However, if you've cut the cord and still want to watch the true-crime doc, you have several live TV streaming service options so that you can catch the weekly action. Some of your options include Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Your First Look at Unknown Serial Killers of America - YouTube Watch On

Check out a first look at Unknown Serial Killers of America before tuning in to the new true-crime docuseries tonight on Oxygen.