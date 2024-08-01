The 10 best true crime shows to stream right now

True crime has become quite the captivating genre for millions of TV and movie fans in the last few decades, and because of that, studios have created some phenomenal projects.

With that being said, we tried to consider which ones were the best. To help narrow our focus, we zoomed in on the last 10 years, determined to name the best of the best. Considering the number of documentaries and true-crime-inspired narrative dramas that are out there, this task proved rather difficult. However, we somehow powered through to get the job done.

So without further ado, here are the 10 best true crime shows of the last 10 years, in alphabetical order.

The Act (2019)

Patricia Arquette and Joey King in The Act (Image credit: Brownie Harris/Hulu)

The Act is based on the real-life story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the young woman convicted of murdering her mother Dee Dee Blanchard after years of alleged medical, mental and physical abuse. Watching the real story play out in the press was interesting enough, but when the plot-twisting limited series, featuring dynamic performances from Patricia Arquette (who won an Emmy for the role) and Joey King hit streaming, we were left in shock and even disbelief.

All episodes of The Act are available to stream on Hulu in the US and ready for purchase on Prime in the UK.

The Curious Case Of Natalia Grace (2023-2024)

Natalia Grace in The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks (Image credit: ID)

The Curious Case Of Natalia Grace was appropriately named as it is perhaps the most curious/mind-boggling show on this list. It follows the mysterious events surrounding Natalia Grace's adoption by Kristine and Michael Barnett. While Natalia alleges her adoptive parents were abusive, the parents accuse her of being a threat to their family and lying about her age. With all of the allegations of criminal activities, it's hard to know who's telling the truth. Even with the follow-up The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, more questions than answers arise.

The Curious Case Of Natalia Grace is on Max in the US and Discovery Plus in the UK.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DAHMER. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022)

Evan Peters in DAHMER. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Hands down, DAHMER. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is the most terrifying series on this list. Evan Peters' portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer is absolutely haunting. The real-life heinous acts of Dahmer as a murderer are enough to give you chills, but seeing how dark Peters goes in the role leaves you questioning if the series is a horror film or a true crime narrative. The award-winning recognition Peters and co-star Niecy Nash-Betts receive is well-deserved.

DAHMER. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is streaming on Netflix.

Dr. Death (2021)

Joshua Jackson in Dr. Death (Image credit: Peacock TV)

Dr. Death is based on the popular podcast of the same name and is the only series here rooted in the medical community. The anthology show dramatizes the real story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and his conviction for mutilating and murdering his patients in season 1. In season 2, the series focuses on Dr. Paolo Macchiarini and his wrongful experimentation with his patients. Many are swept up in the drama of the series when they watch, and for good reason. Season 1 is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% rating.

Dr. Death is on Peacock in the US, and it's available for purchase on Prime in the UK.

A Friend of the Family (2022)

Jake Lacy in A Friend of the Family (Image credit: Peacock)

It's hard to imagine the same man kidnapping the same girl on more than one occasion, but that's exactly what happens in A Friend of the Family. The limited series follows the infamous story of Jan Broberg, whose young life was upended when Robert Berchtold kidnapped her when she was both 12 and 14. Viewers of the series get to see how a man can exude such manipulative charm, and yet levy enough threats, that he can forever change the lives of Jan and her family.

A Friend of the Family is streaming on Peacock in the US, and is available for purchase on Prime in the UK.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (2023)

Alex Murdaug in Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Image credit: Netflix)

When the trial of Alex Murdaugh played out in the press, it was hard to believe that a man could murder his wife and son. However, when Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal hit streaming, it became clear that murder was just the tip of the iceberg as it pertains to Alex. He was accused of committing several crimes that he tried to cover up and murdering his family may have been reflective of his final straw. The docuseries is another one with plenty of twists and turns, as well as unsolved mysteries.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is available to stream on Netflix.

The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story (2016)

Sara Paulson and Sterling K. Brown in The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story (Image credit: FX Networks)

It should have come as no surprise that super producer Ryan Murphy tackling the trial of the 20th century made for one of the most riveting dramas of the 21st century. The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story features Emmy-winning performances from Sterling K. Brown, Courtney B. Vance and Sarah Paulson, sees brilliant work from John Travolta and covers the infamous events surrounding the deaths of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman in a way not previously done.

The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story is streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus in the US, and on Disney Plus in the UK.

The Staircase (2022)

Colin Firth and Toni Collette in The Staircase (Image credit: HBO Max)

If you watched the Netflix documentary The Staircase, then you may have been prepared to watch The Staircase narrative series when it aired. However, even after watching the documentary, you could still find yourself questioning all the circumstances in the events that question whether novelist Michael Peterson was responsible for his wife's death. When Colin Firth took up the mantle of Peterson, earning an Emmy nomination, the complicated story took a dramatic and provocative turn.

The Staircase is on Max in the US, Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

Tiger King (2020)

Joe Exotic in Tiger King (Image credit: Netflix)

Tiger King may owe much of its success to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and people isolating, but the first season of the series was a rollercoaster ride. What you think may be a story about competing wild animal farmers evolves into a sordid tale of sex, attempted murder and a missing person. We were never quite sure what new development would surface from one episode to the next as we watched, which perhaps is why we couldn't stop watching.

Episodes of Tiger King are available to stream on Netflix.

Who Killed Malcolm X? (2020)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who Killed Malcolm X may be the only title on this list that holds the honor of leading to the reopening of a case and the exoneration of two men. The episodic documentary is captivating as it shows viewers what led to the wrongful conviction of two men in the murder of highly-esteemed Malcolm X. However, despite the answer the series provides, it still leaves the mystery as to who else was really involved in the civil rights leader's murder.

Who Killed Malcolm X? is streaming on Netflix.