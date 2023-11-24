The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks — release date, trailer and everything we know about the docuseries

If you’re like us and were fully enthralled in The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, watching as every jaw-dropping allegation was revealed, the rollercoaster ride of the story continues with The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks.

The follow-up episodes see Natalia Grace herself respond to all of the allegations hurled her way, and she sheds light on what really happened when she was living with the Barnetts. Additionally, viewers can expect to see some never-before-seen footage and evidence, as well as testimony from different voices that help spawn new theories about the whole ordeal.

Here’s everything we know about The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks is a six-part docuseries that premieres across three consecutive nights on ID beginning Monday, January 1, at 9 pm ET/PT. It also becomes available to stream on Max.

Additionally, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: the Road to Natalia Speaks airs on Friday, December 26, at 9 pm ET/PT on ID, again becoming available on Max. The special breaks down the key takeaways from the first installment of the docuseries and highlights what is at stake for Natalia.

At this time, we don’t have information about a UK release date for the forthcoming episodes of the docuseries. Once we know more, we’ll pass along an update.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks premise

Here is the official synopsis of the docuseries:

"The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks offers exclusive access to Natalia Grace Barnett as she shares her story and confronts her former adoptive parents Michael and Kristine Barnett’s accusations head-on. Over the course of six parts, Natalia Speaks retraces her adoption saga and the Barnett’s allegations from Natalia’s perspective, offering insight into what really went on behind closed doors in the Barnett’s home and how much truth there actually is to their claim Natalia was not a 6-year-old Ukrainian orphan with a rare genetic disorder, but rather a homicidal adult intent on harming them and their children.

"Natalia Speaks also features previously unseen evidence and footage, as well as new theories and testimony from an array of voices, including the retired FBI agents who initially investigated Natalia’s case, genetic experts who help determine Natalia’s true age and the Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Jackie Starbuck who prosecuted Michael in his October 2022 trial. In addition, the docuseries sheds light into Natalia’s next chapter, offering a portrait of her life with her new adoptive family and exclusive interviews with her adoptive parents, Bishop Antown and Christina Manns."

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks trailer

For those who have been following the saga of Natlia Grace and the Barnett family, the trailer certainly makes you want to tune in to hear Natalia respond to all of the allegations thrown her way. Check out the trailer below.

How to watch The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks airs live on ID. For those who cut the cord to cable/satellite TV, live-TV streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling and Fubo all offer ID as a channel. Episodes of the docuseries also become available on Max.

We’re still waiting to hear information about when The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks premieres in the UK. Once we have an update, we’ll pass along the new information.