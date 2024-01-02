Watching The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks is like watching a circus

As someone who loves documentaries, especially true crime documentaries, I can honestly say The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks may be the oddest one I've ever seen. And I say that in a post-Tiger King world.

After watching the original episodes of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, I walked away with the same questions many viewers had. How old was Natalia when the Barnetts adopted her? What happened to Natalia's first adoptive family? Are the Barnetts really the victims in this sordid tale or is it Natalia?

Well, the follow-up episodes titled Natalia Speaks, shed light on a few of the aforementioned questions, but I somehow find myself just as baffled.

Let's take Natalia's age for example. A big point of contention in this whole saga has been how old she was when Michael and Kristine Barnett adopted her. The formerly married couple always argued they were lied to when they adopted Natalia, and that she wasn't a child when they became her parents, but an adult in her early 20s. Backing their claim, the Barnetts claimed to have witnessed things with their own eyes and have received medical expert opinion. This was even in the face of others still asserting Natalia was a child at the time.

In Natalia Speaks, viewers find out that dental records from Natalia's dentist and a report from her endocrinologist date her age at the time of her adoption between six and nine. This is information that Kristine knew of, and yet still, the Barnetts claimed Natalia was a grown-up.

For the life of me, I can't figure out why that information wasn't shared in the first part of the docuseries. It could have laid to rest this whole age question. Selfishly, it would have saved me from going back and forth in my mind about who was lying. Now, I'm wondering how a judge authorized Natalia to be aged to 22 under the Barnett's care.

Speaking of lying, Natalia Speaks has managed to call out Michael Barnett for several lies he told in the first part of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace. From his fib about never meeting Natalia's previous adoptive parents to his omission about the adoption agencies used to get Natalia, Michael was caught red-handed. Keep in mind, that he sat down with ID cameras voluntarily to discuss this whole situation knowing there was proof he wasn't telling the truth.

I could go on and on about revelations in Natalia Speaks, but let's pivot to the dramatics of Michael. I don’t mean to sound insulting, but he often has a soap opera quality to him on camera (although, he couldn't contend with Eric Braeden as Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless). Michael's answers to questions are rarely short, he tends to make extra efforts to shift Natalia's treatment onto his ex-wife and when he feels uncomfortable or singled out, he's ready to flee to the nearest exit. At times, his behavior is distracting from the sad ordeal of the case.

The incident with Michael and Natalia sitting down for the first time on camera is all you need to look to for proof. A simple request that he stop using profanity turned into a theatrical exit to stage left. We should note the two actually do meet again for a second time to talk.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks viewers are shocked by her age and Michael's behavior

I'm not the only person perplexed by the documentary. From age questions to Michael's antics, those who have watched The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks have plenty of things to say. Check out a few comments that I found.

Bro the curious case of Natalia grace is INSANE. Like Michael is clearly not well, and Natalia is clearly a victim. The whole thing going off the rails bc someone was asked not to curse… what? Asking someone not to curse in 2023 is insane also but likeJanuary 2, 2024 See more

Natalia was handling her own. Antwon wanted attention and that gave Michael a chance to turn on the theatrics #NataliaGrace pic.twitter.com/yhnvNN47wFJanuary 2, 2024 See more

Are yall even watching this? She had baby teeth in 2010. She. Was. A. Child. #NataliaGrace pic.twitter.com/7X0P0FU6vRJanuary 2, 2024 See more

Was Mr Barnett a theater 🎭 kid 😂😂He played this mess like he was the leading character #NataliaGrace pic.twitter.com/sCBqEgt2e0January 2, 2024 See more

Michael Barnett - you are just as responsible as Kristine. Quit with all these theatrics/dramatics! #NataliaGrace pic.twitter.com/b0PRa00ZqiJanuary 1, 2024 See more

The judge who updated her age to 22 should be prosecuted and stripped of their ability to practice law #nataliagrace the curious case of Natalia grace, Natalia speaksJanuary 2, 2024 See more

Putting Natalia Grace into a room with Michael without more structure feels so irresponsible. Him venting and not apologizing profusely to her is wrong.#NataliaGraceJanuary 2, 2024 See more

Oh so Natalia father was doing too much for ya by praying for this girl to confront her abuser BUT MICHAEL punching the floor and crying all extreme and FAKE last doc wasn’t unusual 😒🙄 spare MF ME !!!! #NataliaGraceJanuary 2, 2024 See more

Episodes of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks air live on ID and stream on Max.