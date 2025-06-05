The Better Sister episode 4 recap: Nicky makes a sickening confession that turns Chloe's world upside down

The Better Sister on Prime Video is an eight-part twisty-turny thriller that promises to keep us on the edge of our seats until the final moments.

The series is based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke and stars Hollywood favourites Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as 'rival' siblings who have their mysterious past brought to light after a shocking murder. But, as the investigation unfolds, will the siblings manage to reconnect or be torn further apart?

Here is everything that happened in episode 4...

The fourth episode opens with a dream sequence where Chloe is at her father's funeral. Her father is there, and she talks to him while her mom is hammering the nails into his coffin.

The next morning, Nicky is baking and Chloe tells her about the weird dream. As they talk, they see that the news about Adam being married to Nicky before Chloe has been made public and is all over the press. Chloe panics that it makes them look crazy, but Nicky says at least they're no longer running news directly about Ethan.

Chloe says she is going to Catherine's to talk about the news and Nicky is shocked to learn that Adam and Chloe only told their friends that Ethan's mom was Adam's ex, not that his ex also happened to be Chloe's sister.

Catherine tells Chloe that she is upset she didn't tell her the truth about Nicky being Ethan's mom and things are awkward between the pair, especially when Catherine insists on having the memorial for Adam there that evening, even though Chloe thought they were cancelling that. As she leaves Catherine's house, Chloe calls to get Adam's body released, saying that she wants to have her husband cremated that afternoon.

As she is driving to an AA meeting, Nicky has a flashback of her as a child, when her dad makes her a hot chocolate before bed and puts whiskey in it to help her sleep. At the AA meeting, she talks about the hot chocolates and how she liked them, and liked the secrets that she shared with her dad.

Chloe has been having an affair with Jake. (Image credit: Jojo Whilden/Prime)

Meanwhile, Chloe goes to see Jake, and he has also read the article about Nicky being Ethan's biological mom. She defends herself by telling Jake about Nicky's addictions and how her almost drowning Ethan made Chloe realise that she needed to do whatever she could to protect Ethan, and then that led to her falling in love with Adam. Chloe tells Jake they need to be careful as they don't want the press finding out about their relationship, and he says he will be at the wake that evening, but simply as her acquaintance.

Jake tells Chloe that Michelle is good at her job and she will help get Ethan home, before going for a swim in the ocean. As Chloe leaves, she sees Jake's phone on the side and looks through his messages. She sees a chat with Bill, in which she can see that Bill knows about the fact they have been having an affair, and also that Jake has been to her Hampton house to look in Adam's office, but couldn't find whatever it was that Bill sent him there to find.

While Nancy is teaching girls baseball, Matt turns up and she is surprised to see he has finally shaved off his moustache, which he isn't happy about and says he misses it. He says that Chloe has asked for Adam's body to be released and asks Nancy if he can go to see the sisters and return Adam's wedding ring... this seems to be his ace card in getting them to talk, and Nancy says it is time to pay them a visit.

Nicky goes to see Ethan in prison and is shocked to see that he has been beaten up. He asks her not to tell Chloe, as she will only worry, and she agrees. She asks him about prison food and he says it is awful but that he has been offered counselling, which she says he absolutely needs to go to, as secrets will end up killing you.

Nicky goes to see Ethan in jail. (Image credit: Jojo Whilden/Prime)

At the penthouse in New York, Chloe is picking out clothes for Adam to be cremated in. While she is in the bedroom, she sees him through the glass doors on the balcony. She goes out and they sit and chat - he reminisces about their old apartment and they talk about their jobs, but while they are talking, Chloe is distracted by a photographer taking pictures of her from another balcony and we see from his point of view that she is alone on the balcony and Adam is only in her imagination.

Inside the phone is ringing and it is Michelle ringing to talk about the news report about Nicky being Ethan's mom. Chloe tells her she is working on a response, but Michelle says that they should stay quiet and that the best thing for Ethan is to keep a low profile.

Back at the house in the Hamptons, Chloe tells Nicky that the court case could be brought forward because of the media interest in it. Nicky is pleased, but then she is soon annoyed when Chloe insists that she come with her to Catherine's for the wake that evening.

As they get ready (reluctantly on Nicky's behalf), they talk about Ethan having therapy and Nicky talks about her own therapy and their bad childhood, but Chloe is adamant that they had a good childhood. Nicky tells Chloe that she was too young to remember most of the time their dad was an alcoholic, and there is something that happened that she's never told her about. She tells her sister that the reason their dad suddenly got sober is because one night he came home more drunk than usual and came into Nicky's room while she was sleeping and tried to have sex with her. She recalls that it took her screaming and hitting him to get him off, and that when he realised what he had done, he begged her not to tell anyone. However, Nicky tells Chloe she told their mom, and she gave their dad an ultimatum. Either get sober, or get out. Chloe remembers their mom putting locks on their bedroom doors, and Nicky says that was why - it was to keep their dad out of their rooms.

Chloe is sickened by the whole thing and tells Nicky she can't believe she is bringing this up now, after all this time and when they have so much going on already in their lives. But before they can talk about it further, Matt is at the door returning Adam's wedding ring and also Nicky's jewellery-making kit that they took in the search. He asks how they are, but both are short with him and practically shut the door in his face. Once back inside, Nicky is stunned to learn that Chloe has already had Adam cremated, but Chloe says it is what he would have wanted.

At Catherine's, the wake is underway and Chloe is shocked to hear that the board has made the decision that she is going to take an unofficial leave of absence from The Real Thing. She worries about what the press will make of it, but Catherine tells her that they won't make an announcement; it will simply be a few weeks off and a couple of weeks of guest editors on the magazine. Chloe isn't happy, but Catherine tells her it is for the best.

Chloe is upset when Catherine tells her she needs to take time off work. (Image credit: Jojo Whilden/Prime)

Meanwhile, Nicky is in the bathroom and has a panic attack and calls her AA sponsor, who doesn't answer. She manages to gather herself and comes out of the bathroom and talks to Catherine's daughter, Jainey. They drink martinis while Chloe is chatting to Bill. Chloe is worried to see her sister drinking and makes her excuses to Bill, but before she can get to Nicky, she bumps into Jake and has to pretend that they barely know one another. She is short with him after reading his messages on his phone earlier, but he doesn't understand why.

The wake is too much for Chloe, and she hides in the bathroom. While she is in there, she gets a text from Michelle telling her that the trial has been set for five weeks from now.

Catherine makes a toast to Adam, but Chloe can see that her sister is drinking too much and tries to get her to come home, but Nicky refuses.

Chloe goes to meet a reporter who is at the party and tells him that she hasn't been hiding Nicky away for her sake, but for Ethan's. He tells her that if she ever wants to talk about it on or off the record, then he is there to listen. Meanwhile, Nicky is flirting with the drinks waiter at the wake and meets him outside and ends up sleeping with him in the back of a van.

At home, Chloe is getting drunk on her own and trying on Adam's clothes. She finds his car keys and drunkenly walks outside, half dressed, to the garage where she sits in his car and has a flashback to when she was little and her dad was driving her and Nicky around. He is swerving and trying to scare them both, and teenage Nicky holds her hand to reassure her.

In the present day, Chloe finds a business card down the side of the seat in Adam's car for Edward Olivero, a special agent from the FBI. Back indoors, she calls the number and the phone rings inside a car parked on a random road in the dark, with two men sitting inside. As they track the number calling, they look at one another, and one man simply says: 'It's her.'

Meanwhile, Nicky gets home after being dropped off by the waiter, and she heads through the garden to the pool. She takes off her shoes and gets into the pool even though she is still drunk. She imagines she can see her late dad and then Adam, who are both standing in the pool with her. Haunted by the two men in her life who are now dead, Nicky dives under the water and holds herself under there.

All episodes of The Better Sister are available to stream worldwide on Prime Video now.