New on Hulu July 19-25: our editor's picks for 6 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, July 19-25? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

There's something pretty much for everyone this week, including an acclaimed sci-fi movie that yet flew under the radar, a classic sitcom, a delicious summer treat and a brand new original series based on a popular book.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

The Assessment (2025)

Himesh Patel and Elizabeth Olsen in The Assessment (Image credit: Magnus Jønck/Magnolia Pictures)

"Certified Fresh" sci-fi movie premieres on Hulu July 19

What if before you could have a child you had to go through a rigorous, and honestly strange, assessment to determine if you were capable of being fit parents? That's the premise behind the sci-if movie The Assessment, which stars Elizabeth Olsen, Himesh Patel and Alicia Vikander.

The indie movie received a minimal run in movie theaters earlier this year, so this will be the first chance for many to see the movie. But based on reactions from those that have seen The Assessment — the movie has a 92% fan score on Rotten Tomatoes, and is "Certified Fresh" — this is definitely one to check out.

Red Eye season 1 & 2

Richard Armitage and Jing Lusi in Red Eye (Image credit: ITV)

UK crime drama takes off on Hulu as of July 22

UK crime drama Red Eye, which follows a London police officer tasked with transporting a man back to Beijing where he is accused of a crime, learns that she might actually be in the middle of a major conspiracy. Jing Lusi and Richard Armitage star in the first season of series that fans couldn't get enough of, while Red Eye season 2 continued the story of Lusi's Hana Li as she gets involved in another case. Could be a fun UK import to fill your summer nights.

Washington Black

Ernest Kingsley Jnr. in Washington Black (Image credit: Disney/James Van Evers)

Adaptation of best-selling novel premieres on July 23

Sterling K. Brown already had a Hulu hit earlier this year (the Emmy-nominated Paradise), now he's back with as star and producer of the new series Washington Black, an adaptation of the novel by Esi Edugyan. The 19th-century-set series follows the titular young man from Barbados, played by Ernest Kingsley Jnr., who must go on a globe trotting adventure when his life is turned upside down. Could Brown have a second streaming hit on his hands this year?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4

Jimmy Kimmel hosts Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (Image credit: Disney)

The classic game show returns with new episodes featuring celebrity contestants, streaming on-demand on Hulu starting July 24

It's a great summer for fans of game shows with the likes of The 1% Club season 2, The Quiz with Balls season 2, Celebrity Family Feud season 11 and Press Your Luck season 6, all of which stream on-demand on Hulu. But get ready for another, as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4 premieres this week, with its episodes also streaming on-demand on Hulu.

We all know the basics of the classic game show, but this edition is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and feature celebrity contestants playing for charity. Can any of them win $1 million?

Mad About You seasons 1-7

Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser in Mad About You (Image credit: United Archives GmbH/Alamy)

All episodes of the classic sitcom land on Hulu on July 24

Mad About You hasn't bridged the generational gap that Friends or The Office has... yet. One of the top sitcoms of the 90s starred Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser as a married couple going through life's up and downs in New York. It won 12 Emmys, most for Helen Hunt as Lead Actress in a Comedy and the legendary Mel Brooks in a recurring guest role. With all seven original seasons (there was a 12-episode revival that aired in 2019) streaming on Hulu, take a break from your rewatches of Friends and The Office and give Mad About You a try.

Summer Baking Championship season 2

(Image credit: Rob Pryce)

Thanks to my wife, I have gotten into baking shows, particularly The Great British Baking Show. But we wont' be getting the latest season of The Great British Baking Show (aka The Great British Bake Off 2025) until later this fall, so to bide the time Summer Baking Championship season 2 (which originally aired last summer) is a good alternative. Jesse Palmer hosts as 10 top bakers from the US cook up delicious baked treats in a fun competition.