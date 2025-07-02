Washington Black: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Sterling K. Brown series
Based on the bestselling novel of the same name.
It’s a big year for Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown, as he not only starred in the popular new series Paradise, but he’s now also starring and executive producing Washington Black.
Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, Washington Black is a whimsical story about a boy who was born on a Barbados sugar plantation in the 19th century, but beat the odds of the time to become a brilliant scientific mind and globe-trotter. In his travels, he not only gains a unique worldly perspective but also discovers a new understanding of family, love and freedom.
Want to know more about what you can expect from the Washington Black series? Here’s everything we know.
Washington Black release date
All eight episodes of Washington Black premiere on Hulu in the US on July 23. In the UK, the series becomes available to stream the same day on Disney Plus.
Washington Black cast
Starring as the titular character, Washington Black, is Ernest Kingsley Jr. The actor is a familiar face from projects such as The Sparticle Mystery, The Sandman and War of the Worlds.
Joining Kingsley Jr. is Sterling K. Brown as Medwin. Brown is an Oscar nominee for American Fiction and an Emmy winner for This Is Us, American Crime Story and Lincoln: Divided We Stand. He’s also been featured in Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, Atlas, Black Panther and more.
Rounding out the rest of the cast are the following stars:
- Rupert Graves (Surface) as Mr. Goff
- Iola Evans (Phea) as Tanna Goff
- Edward Bluemel (My Lady Jane) as William McGee
- Sharon Duncan Brewster (Ballerina) as Miss Angie
- Eddie Karanja (The Sandman) as Young Washington Black
- Tom Ellis (Tell Me Lies) as Titch
Washington Black plot
Here’s the official synopsis of the Washington Black series, again, based on the novel by Esi Edugyan:
"Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, Washington Black follows the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington ‘Wash’ Black, an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny. When a harrowing incident forces Wash to flee, he is thrust into a globe-spanning adventure that challenges and reshapes his understanding of family, freedom and love. As he navigates uncharted lands and impossible odds, Wash finds the courage to imagine a future beyond the confines of society.
"The series stars Ernest Kingsley Jr. as Washington Black, Rupert Graves as Mr. Goff, Iola Evans as Tanna Goff, Edward Bluemel as William McGee, Sharon Duncan Brewster as Miss Angie, Eddie Karanja as Young Washington Black, Tom Ellis as Titch and Sterling K. Brown as Medwin."
Washington Black trailer
Take a look at the trailer for Washington Black below:
