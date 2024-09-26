Ballerina: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Ana de Armas John Wick spinoff

From its humble beginnings as a movie about a retired hitman getting revenge for his killed dog, John Wick has become a massive Hollywood franchise with a brand new spinoff arriving, introducing a new character to the world — Ballerina, or, as its official title reads, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.

This is the second John Wick spinoff not to center around Keanu Reeves' assassin, following the previously released Peacock original series The Continental about a young Winston. However, with Ballerina, the story is set during the timeline of the main John Wick quartet of movies, which allows for some fan-favorite characters to return.

Who? And just when is Ballerina coming out? Get all the information you need to know about the 2025 new movie right here.

Ballerina has been a long time coming (production began all the way back in 2022), but it is finally arriving in movie theaters worldwide on June 6, 2025.

That makes it a much-anticipated summer blockbuster for 2025, joining the likes of Marvel's Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: The First Step, Mission: Impossible 8, F1, Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman.

Ballerina cast

Ana de Armas leads Ballerina as Eve Macarro, a highly trained assassin from the Director's (Anjelica Huston) school of killers. This is not de Armas' first foray into the action world, as she previously starred in No Time to Die, Ghosted and The Gray Man, while some of her other major credits include Blonde, Knives Out and Blade Runner 2049.

In addition to Huston, returning franchise stars include Ian McShane as Winston, the late Lance Reddick as Charon and Keanu Reeves as John Wick (the story takes place during John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, so the timeline makes sense for him and Charon to be alive).

Among the new additions to the John Wick universe in Ballerina are Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects), Catalina Sandino Moreno (From) and Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead — Daryl Dixon).

Ballerina plot

Based on characters created by Derek Kolstad and from a script by Shay Hatten, here is the official synopsis for Ballerina:

"Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro, who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma."

Ballerina trailer

As per usual with the John Wick movies, there looks to be action galore in the trailer for Ballerina. Check it all out for yourself right here:

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Official Trailer - Ana de Armas - YouTube Watch On

Len Wiseman movies

Veteran action director Len Wiseman is taking the helm of Ballerina. This is not his first time stepping into a major action franchise, as his list of feature-directing credits shows: