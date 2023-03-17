John Wick actor Lance Reddick passes away, remembered by Hollywood

Lance Reddick, who is set to appear in John Wick: Chapter 4 on March 24, died on Friday, March 17, at the age of 60, according to multiple reports. TMZ (opens in new tab) was the first to report the actor’s tragic passing, though Variety (opens in new tab) confirmed that his death was a result of natural causes.

Reddick has played the character of Charon in all the John Wick movies, including the upcoming Chapter 4. Charon is the concierge at the New York Continental run by Winston (Ian McShane) and has been an ally to Keanu Reeves' John Wick throughout the series.

In addition to his role in the John Wick franchise, Reddick has had major roles in a number of acclaimed TV shows, including playing Cedric Daniels on The Wire, Phillip Broyles on Fringe and Irvin Irving in Bosch. He has also starred in movies like White House Down, Won't Back Down, The Guest and Godzilla vs Kong. Some of his more recent credits included the Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil and lending his voice to the Prime Video animated series The Legend of Vox Machina.

Reddick would also lend his voice to video games, being credited with voice performances in the games Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West, as well as the Destiny franchise of games.

He was also working on a number of upcoming projects, including at least one that is finished, the reboot of White Men Can't Jump that is going to premiere on Hulu in 2023. He was also expected to reprise his role as Charon in the John Wick TV spinoff Ballerina alongside Ana de Armas. One other big name project that he was expected to star in was Disney Plus' Percy Jackson and the Olympians, as he had been tapped to play Zeus.

Condolences have been pouring in on social media, including from his former co-stars and admirers in the industry:

Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking.R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed.God speed.😥March 17, 2023 See more

A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NRMarch 17, 2023 See more

Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did. Nothing is lost. 💙March 17, 2023 See more

Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators.March 17, 2023 See more

Halfway through re-watching THE WIRE comes the news that Lance Reddick has died at the horribly unfair age of 60. Wonderful actor; wonderful man. This is sad news.March 17, 2023 See more

Journalist Roxy Striar decided to share her recent interview with Reddick while he was promoting John Wick: Chapter 4 following news of the actor's passing:

I was going to post this next week with #JohnWick4 coming out.Lance Reddick was funny, thoughtful, & wildly passionate. I’ve loved him since I was a kid & am lucky I spent an hr with him.He loved #JohnWick & movies as much as the rest of us. One of us 🥺 RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/MQRarre2IOMarch 17, 2023 See more

Reddick was born outside of Baltimore, Md., on June 7, 1962. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and his two children Yvonne Nicole and Christopher Reddick.