Resident Evil: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

When Japanese video game developer and publisher Capcom released the first Resident Evil game in 1996, a cinematic adaptation felt like an eventual no-brainer.

Besides having a horror film vibe about a group of police officers getting caught up in a medical experiment conspiracy gone wild, zombie god himself George A. Romero created a short film to promote Resident Evil 2 a few years later. It also popularized the survival horror genre of games that eventually spawned dozens of imitators during the late 90s and early 2000s.

By the time 2002 rolled around, Paul W.S. Anderson (known for his ultra-successful video game adaptation of Mortal Kombat years prior) gave a vehicle to Fifth Element star Milla Jovovich for an action-heavy series that stretched around seven films before concluding in 2016. A more grounded reboot in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City was eventually released in 2021, but most franchise fans are pretty much pretending that doesn’t exist at this point.

There have also been plenty of animated adaptations that more or less directly mirror the core games in the series from films like Resident Evil: Degeneration and Resident Evil: Vendetta to Netflix’s first television series with Infinite Darkness. This time around, the video streaming giant is taking a radical approach to its first live-action take on the franchise through the simply titled Resident Evil.

Developed by graphic novelist and Supernatural executive producer Andrew Dabb, Resident Evil takes place in its own universe across two separate timelines and makes use of the franchise’s well-established lore.

Here’s everything we know about Resident Evil.

Resident Evil becomes available to Netflix subscribers Thursday, July 14, at 12:00 AM PDT/ 8 am UK time.

All eight episodes will be available to stream at once.

What's the plot?

Netflix's logline for Resident Evil reads:

"Year 2036 — 14 years after the spread of Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

Resident Evil Cast

Lance Reddick stars as the series big bad, Albert Wesker. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Wire and John Wick star Lance Reddick leads as Albert Wesker, the series villain for mainline Resident Evil games from Resident Evil Zero to Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil - Code: Veronica. Reddick is also the first actor of color to portray Wesker.

During the flashback portions featuring Reddick's take on the baddie, Tamara Smart and Siena Agudong will play his children, Jade and Billie Wesker.

During the future portions, Ella Balinska and Adeline Rudolph will portray Jade and Billie. Other actors set to star include Paola Núñez , Mpho Osei Tutu, Anthony Aseyemi, Marisa Drummond, Lea Viver, Ahad Raza Mir, Turlough Convery and Connor Gosatti.

How closely does it tie into the games?

According to Andrew Dabb (opens in new tab), everything that’s happened in the Resident Evil video game canon so far will be reflected in the television series. “The games are our backstory,” he said, “everything that happens in the game exists in the world”

Dabb even mentioned that the latest entry in the series, Resident Evil: Village, will eventually make its way into the television world as well. Outside of the presence of Wesker and the definitely-not-evil pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation, expect to see plenty of mutated monsters and zombies taken directly from the franchise. Oh, and the show also just so happens to be set in New Raccoon City.

The location is interesting as the original Midwest-inspired city featured in games Resident Evil Zero through Resident Evil 3: Nemesis was destroyed via nuclear bomb by the United States Government as a way to cover up Umbrella’s crimes.

Most importantly, Wesker dies in Resident Evil 5 by series protagonist Chris Redfield and companion Sheva Alomar after being shot by two rockets in a West African volcano. (opens in new tab) It’ll be interesting to see how the television adaptation brings him back from the dead. Not to mention Wesker’s son Jake Muller, who was a playable character in Resident Evil 6.

Expect to see plenty of horrific monsters crop up throughout the first season. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer?

The Resident Evil trailer arrived on June 6, and it's definitely packed full of action. From the off, you can see zombies leading a siege on some sort of fortified building. Things don't exactly get much better from there either, as plenty of horrifying monsters soon show up to wreak havoc. Check it out below:

You can also check out the teaser trailer for the new series below:

How to watch Resident Evil

The only way to watch Resident Evil is on Netflix when released on July 14th.

Other Resident Evil Media

Paul W.S. Anderson directed six big-budget Hollywood Resident Evil adaptations, all with Milla Jovovich at the helm.

Resident Evil (2002) - Watch on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) - Watch on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) - Watch on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) Watch on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) - Watch on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) - Watch on PlutoTV (opens in new tab)

British director Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, The Other Side of the Door) directed the latest Resident Evil reboot, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which was released in 2021. - Watch on Starz (opens in new tab).

There's also been a small handful of computer-animated Resident Evil projects.

Resident Evil: Degeneration - Watch on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Resident Evil: Damnation - Watch on Tubi (opens in new tab)

Resident Evil: Vendetta - Watch on Tubi (opens in new tab)

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness - Watch on Netflix (opens in new tab)