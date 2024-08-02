Squid Game season 3: everything we know about the final installment

Following the huge success of Squid Game season 1 and just ahead of Squid Game season 2 arriving, Netflix has announced that the biggest show in the streamer's history is getting a third season next year.

The news of a third series was revealed on Thursday, August 1, however, the announcement will be bittersweet for fans because we also know that the third season will also be the final installment.

The first season of Squid Game, which launched in September 2021, became a global sensation with over 1.65 billion viewing hours in the first 28 days. It was also the first show ever to have been watched by over 100 million Netflix accounts in that same time frame, making it Netflix's biggest show in the streamer's history.

But while we wait for the second season to air, what do we know about Squid Game season 3 so far?

It is a bit too early to know when the third series will air, however, we do know it will land on Netflix at some point in 2025.

As soon as an exact release date is announced we will update this guide.

The announcement for the third season also came with the exciting news that Squid Game season 2 will land worldwide on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

Squid Game season 3 cast

With season 2 still to air, it is tricky to say who will star in the third season, however, in a letter to viewers series director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote: “The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man’s] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.” So it is likely that Lee Byung-hun could return as Front Man and Lee Jung-jae could be back as Seoung Gi-Hun.

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) A photo posted by on

Squid Game season 3 plot

The first season saw down-on-his-luck dad Seong Gi-hun enter the game and be manipulated by forces beyond his comprehension. One of those puppet masters is Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), a mysterious figure who helps manage the game.

While we don't know what will happen in season 2 yet, it is hard to know what will happen in the third installment but as soon as we know more we will update this guide.

Is there a trailer for Squid Game season 3?

No, it is sadly too early for a season 3 trailer to land, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

In the meantime, here is a teaser trailer for season 2 to show you what is in store...