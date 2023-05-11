Stranger Things season 5: cast, plot and everything we know

Stranger Things season 5 is set to wrap up the epic story of Hawkins, its inhabitants and the mysterious creatures prowling its dark corners.

That's right: the upcoming season of Netflix's smash-hit Stranger Things is due to be the last, as confirmed by the Duffer Brothers who created the show. And after the emotional finale of season 4, fans are desperate for any small pieces of information to let them know what happens.

Netflix has yet to share any key pieces of information about the upcoming season, so we're waiting on an official release date and haven't seen a proper trailer yet. But lots of people involved with the show have conducted interviews about it, so we do know quite a bit, and you can find out everything we know about Stranger Things season 5 below.

Fans are keen for Stranger Things season 5 to hit Netflix at some point in 2023. Netflix hasn't officially confirmed a release date yet, but a 2023 air date seems unlikely.

That's because between seasons 2 and 3 there was a two-year gap, while three and four had a three-year gap. Judging by that release pattern, we'd expect Stranger Things season 5 to arrive in 2024 at the earliest.

There is a ray of light: season 5 was actually planned and written before season 4 was shot, because Covid delays affected that production. However Netflix has also confirmed that the WGA strikes have delayed Stranger Things' final season, which implies that the show is still in its earliest stages.

Stranger Things season 5 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

We're expecting the usual Stranger Things stars to all return for season 5:

Millie Bobby Brown - Eleven

Finn Wolfhard - Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo - Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin - Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp - Will Byers

Sadie Sink - Max Mayfield

Natalia Dyer - Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton - Jonathan Byers

Winona Ryder - Joyce Byers

David Harbour - Jim Hopper

Maya Hawke - Robin Buckley

Priah Feguson - Erica Sinclair

Given the various dramatic events that wrap up Stranger Things season 4, the exact roles of many of these characters is yet to be determined. More on that in the next section...

Stranger Things season 5 plot

(Image credit: Netflix)

Spoilers for Stranger Things season 4 follow.

We have a better idea about the Stranger Things season 5 plot than we normally do before a new season of the show, and that's because the fourth season ended on quite the cliffhanger.

The big baddie, Vecna, managed to bring down the wall between our world and the Upside Down. Hawkins with hit by a big earthquake, killing loads of people, and unleashing some kind of terror on the town, including big glowing cracks in the ground and lightning storms.

Now the town is in immediate peril, and our gang of heroes will need to save it and beat Vecna for good. That's not easy when most of them have been labeled by the town as satanic murderers, and linked to many of the deaths in season 4.

One of the side effects of this was that Max nearly died and fell into a coma, something she's still in at the end of season 4, and actress Sadie Sink admitted "I have no idea what is going to happen" to her character in an interview with Deadline (opens in new tab).

While season 4 had three linked but separate stories, with some characters in Hawkins but others in Nevada and more in Siberia, the ending of the season brought everyone back to Hawkins, so we'll likely see the characters unite unlike before.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While Stranger Things has blossomed into a sci-fi epic over the course of its seasons, the fifth season will have a particular tie to the relatively-restrained second one.

Speaking to Netflix Tudum (opens in new tab), Ross Duffer mentioned that when season 2 was commissioned, they came up with loads of ideas of elements they could bring into the story "but it was way too much", and so most couldn't be incorporated.

"For season 5, we're pulling from a lot of those big Season 2 ideas... A lot of our big ending stuff has pulled from stuff that we thought was going to be in Season 2".

Stranger Things season 2 introduced us to Max, developed Eleven's relationship with surrogate father Hopper and her understanding of her path and had our heroes fighting a smoke monster called the Mind Flayer and creepy dogs called Demodogs. In a twist that has since gone forgotten from the series, the season also introduced another girl with powers called Kali, who functioned like a sister to Eleven but only showed up for a single episode before disappearing from the show forever.

We don't know which undeveloped season 2 ideas will be brought back for season 5, and while Kali's existence does seem like a lingering question for Stranger Things, it could be any one of them.