Under a Dark Sun episode 4 recap: Alba must kill Jacques!

Under a Dark Sun is a new French murder mystery on Netflix starring Ava Baya as a young mother accused of murder. Here’s everything that happened in the fourth episode...

Episode 4 opens with Leo looking out from a gap in his blindfold; he thinks he can see his mum. He then sees someone with a distinctive tattoo on their back. He’s in a car, his captor grabs him, and he screams.

Lucie refuses a call from Mathieu. Mathieu takes drugs.

Béatrice is alarmed to get a racy gift from her future hubby, Jacques. Mathieu’s son Hadrien says he's not going to the wedding. Mathieu says yes, he is. Then turns out he's forgotten his own son's birthday! They argue.

Lucie drinks red wine and meets a mystery woman, who says she thinks they have enough to intervene. Not clear what that's about.

Alba is crying. Alba stashes a knife in her shoe. She gets a message from the kidnapper.

Alba attends a party. The kidnapper messages her "nice dress”. She walks about the party trying to work out who sent her the message. Valentin taps her on the shoulder. He’s had a text telling him to go to the party or Leo will die.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alba gets a text telling her to kill Jacques! And she has one hour. “We have to call the police,” says Valentin.

Alba rushes off and spies Jacques. She eyes up a knife and we see her imagining stabbing Jacques to death.

She sees Valentin again. Manon spots her. Béatrice stops her and says she wants help with a legal problem. Manon is quite dismissive.

Alba heads upstairs with Valentin keeping watch.

Will Alba kill Jacques?

Arnaud is dead. Is Jacques next? (Image credit: Netflix)

Mathieu is confronted with the fact that the caterers are threatening to stop work as they haven't been paid. Matthieu says Lucie should have paid them, but it’s clear she hasn’t, and she’s ignoring her messages.

Mathieu goes to talk to Omar, hoping to strike a deal to sell the estate. Béatrice and Jacques join the conversation, and Jacques says he hopes Mathieu will soon be calling him stepfather. Omar looks rather stunned by the turn of events and makes his excuses.

Manon gives Hadrien a birthday gift. She says it's a book their mother read to them, but he says he doesn’t remember and stomps off.

Alba finds some drugs, which we’re guessing she intends to use to make it appear Jacques is dead. She mixes the drugs into the champagne. But then the chief cop arrives and knocks it out of her hand. He tells her about her adopted dad being in a coma after driving into a tree. Manon steps in as the cop tries to drag Manon off.

Manon tries to talk to Alba, but she gets a text from the kidnapper telling her to hurry up. Manon tries to look at Alba’s phone, but Alba pushes her away, and Manon marches off. "Hurry up, 22 minutes left," reads the latest text. "Jacques’ life against Leo’s".

Béatrice and Jacques have a highly awkward dance! She says it's over. He says in that case the children will find out her gambling addiction ruined Arnaud, and that she knew about Alba’s existence for months. She walks off. Mathieu and Béatrice argue. Alba has a second go at spiking champagne.

Béatrice's motives remain a mystery (Image credit: Netflix)

She finds Leo

Mathieu gives a speech to the audience. His speech becomes muddled as he talks about his father. The audience looks awkward. Omar leaves. Jacques takes over the speech. He hands the microphone over to Béatrice to share their happy news. She looks anything but happy! He announces that he and Béatrice are getting married. Mathieu walks off.

"Now we know why you've been asked to kill him," says Valentin about the news that Jacques is marrying Béatrice.

Alba goes to speak to Jacques and tries to hand him the spiked glass of champagne. But he says he's drunk enough. However, he mentions that Arnaud has "a magnificent Armagnac" hidden away. Alba goes to fetch it.

Lucie turns up and sits down with a depressed Mathieu. They argue once more. Mathieu says he's a shit dad, son, and brother. Well, we can't argue with him there. Lucie says things have to change, and she needs to know she can trust him. She adds there's someone he should meet.

Alba and Valentin search for the Armagnac. She finds it and they spike it. But then Béatrice walks in! She throws Valentin out. Alba says this isn’t how it looks, and Béatrice considers and lets her leave.

Alba gets another text saying she has just four minutes left to kill Jacques. She runs and gets the gun from the car. She walks with the gun back into the party as everyone watches the fireworks. She points the gun at Jacques, but then notices he has the spiked glass of Armagnac. She lowers her gun. Béatrice turns and gives her a knowing look. Manon also turns around.

Jacques suddenly collapses. Alba gets a congrats text from the criminal mastermind. She's also given Leo's location.

Béatrice is alone, but then someone who is a doctor walks in with Lucie. It’s the woman Lucie met earlier. Mathieu walks in. Turns out Jacques is dead! Luie gives her a tablet and a drink and says it will make her feel better. She starts speaking, but then gets sleepy. The doctor says it’s standard for a transfer! Lucie then chillingly tells her mother she did warn her.

The police arrive it appears at where the officer was shot. A car explodes.

Alba and Valentin find a van. Alba frees Leo and Noor from the van. But then Noor says, "Alba, it's him!" And they turn to see Valentin pointing a gun at them. "I'm sorry,” he says and the episode ends.