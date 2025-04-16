The Glass Dome episode 2 recap: Tomas is hiding a huge secret

The Glass Dome episode 2 sees Tomas hiding a big secret, while Said is the main suspect in the murder of his wife Louise, and the abduction of his daughter. Here's everything that happened in episode 2 of the Swedish Netflix thriller...

The episode opens with a truly beautiful shot of the village, but beneath the beauty, a young girl, Alicia, has been abducted. The search is continuing on and around the river. Missing posters have been made.

Valter finds three dead birds outside his house. Lejla wakes suddenly after having another vivid dream. She angrily tells Valter not to come into her room when she's asleep at night, and says the window was wide open. He denies going into her room and suggests perhaps the window catch is broken. Valter shows Lejla the dead birds.

Lejla says she's not returning home yet and wants to continue to help the search. Valter is worried that she hasn't eaten and points out that she was out half the night searching. She says she wants to see where Alicia's clothes were found and asks for his help so she's let through by the police.

Said is being held at the police station. Kristina demands his release, but Tomas says no. Tomas discovers that lots of people are reporting dead birds. Tomas interviews Said. Tomas asks how things were between him and Louise. Said says they were good. Tomas observes that he seems very calm for someone who's just lost his wife. He asks if they were happy as a couple and Said says that they were.

Tomas points out that he was seen arguing with Louise at the funeral. Said says she wasn't happy he was going off to Stockholm for work. Tomas asks why he is lying and throws down on the table divorce papers, that Louise had signed but Said hadn't.

Tomas makes clear he finds his behaviour odd, and he’s a suspect.

The forensics team inspects the bathroom. Lejla and Valter arrive at the cave where Alicia's clothes and boots are. Lejla gets much closer and declares that the abductor is sending a message with the clothes. It's a message of control, she says, and Alicia was specifically targeted.

Tomas ignores a phone call from Valter. He looks through pictures of Louise's dead body.

Lejla and Valter go to Kristina's. Lejla asks her if anyone has given Alicia attention from outside the immediate family. Another lady mentions a builder, who worked on Louise and Said’s house, and he was filming on his phone with Alicia.

Valter can't get hold of the police, and Lejla suggests they go and talk to the builder. They visit Daniela, the builder’s boss. They find the man, Maksim.

Maksim doesn’t want to talk, but eventually he does. Lejla asks if he's aware Louise is dead and Alicia is missing. She asks if he filmed Alicia, and says if he did, she wants to see the videos. He shows her his phone and the videos, and they show Alicia connecting with his own young daughter. They look innocent. In the background, though, she notices what appears to be another man, not Said. Maksim says the man was there often — who is he?

Lejla meets Martin — he seems a bit strange

Tomas holds a press conference. A journalist asks if he sees any link between this case and the Lejla Ness case 22 years ago. He replies no. He says Lejla went missing in Stockholm and not Granas. Lejla listens to the conference on the radio. Lejla shows Tomas the video from Maksim's phone, which appears to show Louise kissing a mystery man.

Tomas, though, scolds them for investigating the case. Valter says it's key that Louise had a lover. Tomas says that Lejla is trying to draw parrallels between her own case and this one.

Tomas confirms that Louise was murdered and tells the pair that Louise wanted to divorce Said. Tomas clearly still strongly suspects Said. He also has a witness who has revealed that Said didn’t drive straight to Stockholm after the memorial service, like he said he did. Tomas adds that the door was open when Lejla arrived, so either the perpetrator was let in or he had a key.

Lejla and Valter go out for a meal. But she says she's not feeling well. She asks Valter if he thinks Said is the killer, and he replies he has no idea, although Said seems to have lied a lot. They agree to get take-out coffees and go home.

At the coffee station, she meets a man from the rescue team. He seems very interested in the case and says he follows Lejla's social media account and knows she's a criminal profiler. He says he's read all about her case. He introduces himself as Martin. He seems a big fan. He seems a bit odd.

At the police station, Tomas tells Said he's holding him for Louise's murder and Alicia's abduction. Said, not unreasonably, asks exactly what he’s being charged with, but then loses his temper, and Tomas thrusts him to the ground. Tomas loses his temper too and starts screaming at Said, his colleague doesn’t look impressed.

Lejla has a flashback to seeing Louise and Alicia. She swallows some pills. Valter tells her there's a memorial service for Louise and says she’ll regret it if she doesn’t go. Tomas looks wistfully out of the window. Might he have a closer connection to Louise than he’s let on? Why did he lose his temper so violently with Said?

Lejla goes to the service. People are talking about the case. Lejla looks at a photo of Louise and quickly leaves. Her mind races back to her own abduction, and we see a string of disturbing images. And she recalls the moment she was found by a woman. She appears to be standing on the spot where she was found.



She goes back to her house and goes on the computer. She loads up a police interview with her shortly after she was rescued. She starts describing where she was held captive. "It was like a big fish tank." Lejla's eyes well up as she looks at the footage. In another video, young Lejla is drawing and says the picture shows her and the three children before her, who were also held captive. She says she knows due to the pictures they’d drawn, but they’d gone. We go back and see young Lejla in the glass dome with various drawings.

Tomas reveals his big secret

Young Lejla says she's drawn a naughty doll that Ecki gave her. Ecki gave her things when she read to him. Ecki was her captor. She explains she called him that because the light made that sound when it was switched on.

She says Ecki cut her hair when she was going to die. Young Lejla, in the police interview, then loses her temper and starts throwing things around the room. And she starts sobbing.

Back in the present, Tomas arrives at the house and asks for a chat. Valter also returns to the house. Tomas reveals it's him in the video with Louise! That explains why he was so upset. Valter is flabbergasted that he was trying to keep that under the radar while investigating her murder. Valter says he has to report this. Tomas pleads with them not to tell anyone. "Our old man was right. You can't be trusted," says Valter. Tomas pours himself a huge whiskey.

Suddenly, a siren goes off warning everyone to stay indoors. People are advised not to drink the water.

Kristina looks at her mobile and there’s a video of Alicia!