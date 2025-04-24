The Glass Dome episode 5 recap: Lejla escapes Frick but was he Ecki?

The Glass Dome episode 5 sees Lejla escape from Daniel Frick, but she starts to wonder if Ecki could be much closer to home. Here's everything that happened in episode 5 of the Netflix series...

Lejla, who's been drugged, wakes up groggy but Martin, who we now know is in fact Daniel Frick, tells her not to wake up yet. Frick leaves and Lejla sticks her fingers down her throat and manages to be sick. She looks out of the window and sees Frick with a torch.

The room spins, and she plunges down the stairs. Meanwhile Frick, who seems to have the whole serial killer kit, places a bin bag in his car boot and tapes it down.

Lejla manages to get up and looks out of the door and sees Frick with his torch. Frick returns and is stunned to see Lejla isn’t in her bed anymore.

He heads outside and shouts her name. Frick frantically searches the woods. She staggers through the forest and collapses. She falls down a hill and stumbles onto the road. A car pulls up and thankully it's Valter and not Frick.

Alicia is still missing

The next day, Said runs towards the police station. Tomas has a little girl, but it’s Elma and not Said’s daughter Alicia. He looks crushed. Where is Alicia?

"I promise you we will find Alicia, too," says Tomas. Elma explains that the man went off to see the other girl. Tomas is told that Lejla is at hospital after being drugged by Frick. Tomas heads to the hospital, where Valta is sitting bedside. She is out cold but stable.



Jim and his cronies are hanging outside the police station, being threatening. Tomas is told they've found Frick’s cabin. There's no trace of Frick. There are drawings there including of Valter’s house.

The doctors tell Lejla the drugs she was given by Frick. Lejla insists she wants to go home against the doctor's advice. At home, Valter and Tomas talk about Frick’s release. Valter asks: "How the hell can a maniac like that get his parole approved?" Tomas replies: "The psychiatric hospital said he was rehabilitated." Tomas says they think Frick has another site where he's holding Alicia.

Tomas says the flat they stormed was full of items related to Lejla, including pictures and newspaper cuttings. He even had her old schoolbooks. She looks under her bed and says Frick’s taken her box. She says she’s going to stay in the US. Can't really blame her! She tells Valter she can’t live in Sweden.

In the woods, the search for Alicia continues. Lejla has a nightmare where she’s stuck in the glass dome with hands pressing against the side. She again dreams of her mother. They’re beside a bonfire. She wakes to her phone going off. It’s Said. He asks if Frick said anything about Alicia. She mumbles, "He doesn’t have Alicia. She's with Ecki. I saw him. By the fire.” Lejla isn’t making much sense and hangs up.

Said goes to see Tomas who says despite what Lejla says he has no dobut if they find Frick they will find Alicia. Said isn’t happy and points out that Tomas still has no idea who Louise was having an affair with. He wants Tomas to speak to Lejla.

Jim is drunk and covered in blood. He says he's been hunting. His dad furiously gives him a whack, sends him to bed, and then burns Jim’s coat to get rid of the evidence.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lejla goes to see Kristina and Said. Said is frustrated when she says she has no memory of their conversation about Ecki. Said, storms out. Give the girl a break, she was attacked and drugged, no wonder she’s not making much sense!



Lejla goes outside and tells Said she wishes she could help. They hug, and then she spots something in a green bag. It’s Frick’s bloodied corpse. Tomas is furious that the police failed to find Frick but the killer did. He wonders how they're now going to find Alicia. His colleague tells him to calm down.

Tomas drives off and confronts Jim. Tomas seems out of control. Jim's dad says that unless Tomas has anything on Jim, he should leave.



Tomas finds a bloodied pair of boots in Jim’s locker. He gives the boot to his colleague and asks for them to be analysed.

Lejla tells Valter she’s heading home to America on Thursday. She says she’s tried her best to solve the case, but she can’t. Valter opens a suspicious letter that's been posted through the door. Inside is Lejla’s hair from when she was a child!

Tomas arrives and Lejla says she’s sure it wasn’t Frick who took Alicia. Valter says they must go back through all the evidence.



At the station, Lejla goes back to Inas, a girl she thinks Ecki might have killed. She's convinced there’s something more. Lejla says Frick was slaughted like an animal. She thinks it shows pure hatred. Did Ecki kill Frick? Lejla believes so.



Bjorn gives Lejla a lift back home. He checks the house. Back at the station, Valter tells the team he’s come out of retirement to help with the case. Valter outlines what happened. Lejla was found in Granas in November 2002, nine months earlier she was reported missing by her mother, who, six months later, was found dead. The autopsy said she had taken an overdose of sedatives.

Meanwhile, Lejla sits at home listening to an interview with her mother. Her mother mentions meeting a man. It was on Walpurgis Night. They rented a small cabin. Lejla wanted to see Mora, and they drove there as it was quite close. Lejla rushes out of the house.

Back at the station, they’re talking about how Ecki appears to be a serial offender. Jim is ruled out of Frick’s murder. Tomas, upset that another of his theories hasn't worked out, heads out of the station. He goes for a drink, looking depressed. He starts downing shots.

Lejla heads to a cabin. The woman who rents out the cabins is there and goes through her record books for 2001. She says the records show Lejla stayed for three nights in cabin 12. Tomas Ness is written in the record books!



At the station, the team finds out that the girl from the container, Inas, has a potential link to the area. The colleague says how could Tomas have missed all of that?

Why is Tomas so devastated? What secrets is he holding?

Tomas falls apart (Image credit: Netflix)

Tomas is still at the bar. Said is there, and Tomas offers to buy him a beer. He says he’s sorry for promising he would return Alicia. Tomas drunkenly says everything will be better now that Valter has taken over the case. Tomas confesses he was the mystery man seeing Louise! Tomas taunts Said, and Said punches him.

Said phones Lejla and asks if she knew it was Tomas with Louise. Lejla admits she did know. She says sorry, and he hangs up.

Valter goes into the bar and drags Tomas out. Valter takes Tomas home, and Bjorn agrees to stay the night with Lejla. Tomas is distraught. Tomas says something alarming. He says to Valter do you remember the fox cubs we found in the woods? He says Valter put them in a plastic bag, but they didn’t die, so you just squeezed them. Valter retorts that Tomas killed the fox cubs and not him. Who's telling the truth?

Lejla looks through old photos. She stares at a photo of Tomas and Valter as young children with their father and mother, who has long, dark hair! She cuts the woman out of the photo and puts her face on her crime board.