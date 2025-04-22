The Glass Dome episode 4 recap: Who is Ecki?

The Glass Dome episode 4 on Netflix sees Lejla in danger and another child going missing. Here's everything that happens in episode 4...

Valter adds security to the windows after the kidnapper entered Lejla's room. A forensics team is at the house. Lejla gets a load of files about her case. She types into a criminal profile, Ecki, the name she gave her abductor.

The little girl is shown the picture of the girl in the dome and says she didn’t draw that one. Who drew it? "Ecki," she replies. She reveals that Ecki’s favorite color is red. She adds she knows that because he painted his arm that color, and he had "some flower" on his arm.

Tomas watches on. Could this be a key piece of information? Lejla asks Valter why he thought Ecki took the three girls he has pinned up on the wall, and he says because they appeared the right age and appearance. They also disappeared in the same way, near their homes, leaving zero forensic evidence. "It was like you vanished into thin air," says Valter.

Lejla says they should play around with the idea that Ecki has got Alicia. But he replies: “So, you think that for 20-odd years he took a break?” Lejla says that's possible. She says this time it's like he wants to show off. That something in his life has knocked him off balance, and that’s why he’s reoffending. She explains how he had to feel in charge.

Lejla drives back into the village. She meets Tomas in a cafe. She hands over the criminal profile she's made on Ecki. He's a bit dismissive as he reads it. She then asks if he’s gone through Valter’s material, and he snorts and says it must be 10 years since anyone looked at that. Tomas doesn't seem especially good at his job! She says he should really look, and Alicia matches the profile. She has long brown hair just like Lejla. "I'm sure the hair’s important," she says. She explains that cutting her hair off was like a ritual for Ecki and that it’s all about power.

Tomas doesn't welcome Lejla's help (Image credit: Netflix)

Tomas reveals that the little girl gave them a description. "A red flower painted on his arm," says Tomas.

At the station, they show the little girl, Isla, some tattoos, but she doesn't recognise any of them. Lejla goes to talk to Isla. She shows one of her drawings, which she is unhappy with. Lejla says with practice, you get better and better, and this trips something in her mind. It seems serial killers like to practice, too, and Lejla, in a call with a colleague in America, remarks that they can be ashamed of their initial efforts.

She tells Valter she thinks he's missed a victim. She says if there's a mistake Ecki made, they have to find it. She says they need to go back further in Sweden's crime past.



Tomas speaks to Said and says they’ve found a link between the attack on the mine and Alicia’s disappearance. He says they also have a description. Said is frustrated about the lack of progress and again mentions Louise's lover, which makes Tomas look awkward! He replies that her phone is missing, which isn’t helping. Said stares at a picture of Louise.

Tomas's colleague says she wants to dig further into who Louise was having an affair with. Yikes! She says it’s weird he hasn’t come forward, and it makes you think he’s hiding something. Tomas looks worried.

Creepy Martin is back on the scene

Lejla and Martin (Image credit: Netflix)

Later, Lejla is on her computer and thinks she hears something. She goes to investigate. The light won’t work, and at the table, she "sees" her mother. Turns out she's been dreaming. She looks through the files and finds a photo of a murdered girl. She asks Valter to take a look. Another girl with long, dark hair who disappeared. Her name is Inas.

The next day, Lejla calls Tomas and says she has evidence of what could be Ecki's first victim. He killed the girl, she explains, but he didn’t enjoy it. It became too real for him, and so he covered her face with a plastic bag. "That’s why he cut my hair," she adds.

"That’s why he had us trapped like insects in a glass box. He dehumanized us so he could handle killing us." Tomas says he will check it out. She seems to be doing more work than Tomas.

At the shops, Jim calls out "girl in the box” at Lejla and starts confronting her over Adde, and calls her a "snitch". Martin steps in and asks if everything is ok. Jim says of course it is and eventually leaves. Martin says he's getting coffee for everyone on the search.

Martin asks Lejla if she’d like a drink later, and she accepts the offer. We're not sure why, as he seems very creepy.

She takes the shopping to Aino’s house and tells her what happened with Jim. Suddenly, there’s a crash, and Isla says she opened the window so Ecki could draw with her. Lejla looks out, but there’s no sign of him.

Not clear if he was there or not. Lejla talks to Tomas, and they clash. She says Ecki won’t take anyone else now that he has Alicia. She asks if he looked into Inas' vanishing, and he replies that she came to Sweden as a refugee and six months later vanished from a refugee centre. He says nothing has come up and drives off in a mood.

Another child is taken

Lejla's by the lake when she sees police cars whizzing by. Turns out another girl has gone missing. Her name is Elma. Tomas gives Lejla a look as if to say, so much for your theory, he wouldn’t take another girl.

Valter is at the police station. He listens to the police phone messages, and one of them is a distorted voice saying: "She's with Ecki. Elma say something…” Elma, the missing child, pleads for help. And then the call ends. There's a noise in the background, which sounds like water. They conclude it's a dam, and Valter tells them to check out all the water treatment plants within a radius of 30 miles.

At the bar, Lejla and Martin talk about the missing girls. The barmaid flirts with Martin. Lejla points it out, but Martin dismisses it and says even if she were, she’d be disappointed because he’s a "weirdo" who looks for missing people, and he’s almost 40 and still studying.

Martin explains he looks for missing people because his sister disappeared when he was a boy. He usually walked her home from school, but one day he went skateboarding, and that was the day she vanished. So he’s motivated by guilt.

The police have spotted a car by a dam at the same time as the phone call from Ecki. The car is very rare, and they connect it to an address and race there to see if they can find the missing girls. Martin offers to take Lejla to see the beautiful cottage he’s renting, which is by the river. Could Martin be involved?

Should Lejla be going off with Martin to his big, spooky cottage? She comments that it’s beautiful. He certainly has a roaring fire going. He pours her a shot. He oddly asks her what she did while she was imprisoned to pass the time. She says Ecki would give her tasks, like reading from a book. And he’d give her rewards. Martin suggests that’s what he’s doing now, giving her little rewards.

Martin pours her another shot. He wonders if it might be a copycat, rather than the original Ecki. She takes a call from Valter and tells him she’s at Martin’s. Valter says they have a suspect’s address.

The police storm the address of the suspect. The suspect was sentenced to psychiatric care after a failed kidnapping attempt on an 11-year-old girl. He was let out but hasn’t reported in as he was meant to. Back at the station, Valter looks at a photo of the suspect, Daniel Frick.

Martin appears to be Ecki and drugs Lejla!

Lejla gets up but then feels odd and asks for a glass of water. Martin asks her about the suspect. She's confused. His sleeve rides up and hang on, is that a red flower on his arm?!



Lejla pulls up his sleeve further and it turns out the be a birth mark. “It looks like a flower,” comments Lejla. Her phone goes and it’s Valter, but Martin slowly pulls the phone away. She gets up but then collapses by a drawing pad with a picture like one Ecki would draw. It appears Martin is Ecki!

